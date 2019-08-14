A 2019 Hampshire High graduate from Points has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms.
Cora Alderman, daughter of Forrest and Melissa Alderman, received 1 of 15 scholarships given this year to children of Perdue employees and independent contract farmers. Winners were selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement.
Alderman will attend Davis and Elkins College to pursue a degree in environmental science. She graduated from HHS with a weighted grade point average of 4.22. Alderman was on the honor roll for 8 semesters and in the National Honor Society for 2 years. She was selected to attend the Governor’s Honors Academy.
She was active in 4-H and FFA clubs, achieving the Greenhand, chapter and state FFA degrees and state diversified horticulture proficiency and vegetable production proficiency awards. She was vice president and president of the Hampshire County FFA.
She served her community by helping at the Slanesville Ruritan Club’s elimination dinners, the Hampshire County Farm Bureau education dinners and Meals of Love.
Alderman’s career goal is to work in the agricultural field and promote soil conservation and sustainable energy sources.
“When I feel I have established myself well into my career, my No.1 goal is to give back to the community,” she says.
The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of its belief in supporting the communities where and with whom Perdue does business, the foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of associates live and work. o
