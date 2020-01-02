In my tenure I’ve derived much joy from developing and strengthening relationships within the church family and the community of Romney. The process of meeting people and developing relationships has enriched and bettered my life.
Whether agreeing in prayer with people, offering a listening ear, laughing together, learning together or doing things together, it has been most rewarding. For the year 2020, it’s in my heart to get closer to God.
Psalms 42:1-2 says, “As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When can I go and meet with God?” NIV
The word pants means to long for. Encarta Dictionary says, “To have a strong desire and yearning for somebody or something.”
May this year of 2020 be one where we are in hot pursuit of God, not content with where we currently are in our relationship with God but sensing we can do better and pursue that closer walk.
Personally, I need this not because I have a need or need God to do something for me so it’s sort of a trade off — you know the old adage of “God you do this and I’ll do that.”
But rather I need an ache in my heart that only Jesus can satisfy with the nearness of his presence, to shower my Savior with love, adoration and praise from the springs of my innermost being, to experience what it is to have a burning heart for my Lord.
Deuteronomy 6:5 states, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.” NIV
There’s a chorus titled, “Because of who you are.”
Lord I praise you, because of who you are,
Not just for all the mighty things that you have done.
Lord I worship you, because of who you are.
You’re all the reason that I need to voice my praise
Because of who you are.
“Come near to God and he will come near to you,” –James 4:8 NIV
Anyone have an ache in his/her heart for God? May 2020 be a year of better health, prosperity, spiritual growth and development in your walk with the Lord.
Adapted from a devotional first published Jan. 7, 2015.
