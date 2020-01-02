This is the time when a lot of folks are making New Year’s resolutions. Neither of us make any; why add pressure to a perfectly clean calendar?
It’s not that we don’t have any areas in need of improvement; we just try to make them as we go. But if you do, good luck.
We all know the snow is coming, so let’s talk about it. Drink plenty of water before you go out to shovel and take frequent breaks. Always wear gloves and a hat and if it’s windy be sure your hat covers your ears.
Don’t overdo it. If you get tired, take a rest and finish later. Instead of salt or commercial ice melters that could run off and injure your plants, use sand, ashes or sawdust on your sidewalk to make walking easier. I’m thinking kitty litter would be good to have in your car to give you some traction if you get stuck in the snow, but it would leave a mess on your walkway or drive.
If you haven’t wrapped your tender shrubs, don’t despair; just get out some bubble wrap for a quick, easy fix. The one with smaller bubbles will work best. The good thing is if you don’t have any large sheets around, you can buy it from a roll at places like Lowes.
Personally, I would advise getting a long sheet as opposed to using small pieces taped together. Just wrap it around the plant and tie it with some twine. If you secure it well, you can leave it on the rest of winter.
For larger plants or trees, put up your wooden stakes close to the plant and staple the bubble wrap to them. Next year you can reuse it or go back to what you used before.
New trees need to be protected with some wire netting at least 3 feet high to keep the rabbits from doing any damage this winter. This is especially true for fruit trees.
Be sure to stamp a deep snow down around the trunk so they can’t climb on it to get at the bare bark. They can do a great deal of damage stripping off the bark of young trees, and, unfortunately, once it’s gone the tree may die, as the bark is never replaced.
If you haven’t drained your pond and it becomes frozen, poke a hole through it to allow toxic gases to escape. Avoid walking on frozen lawns so you don’t injure the grass.
Store wood ashes in containers for use next spring. When you dispose of your Christmas tree, consider cutting off limbs and covering your perennials. Placing the entire tree down from your feeders will give the birds some winter cover.
Refrain from knocking the ice off plants as you may inadvertently damage the branches, but you can gently brush off a heavy snow from your shrub or tree branches. If branches do break off, prune them promptly.
Indoors, your houseplants need to have the dust washed off now and again. With the lower winter light, they need all the light they can get. If they are setting on a windowsill, remember to take them back from the window on very cold nights. It’s probably a good idea to find them another home, anyhow.
Any new gift plants need some solitary time to be sure they don’t harbor any pests that could infect the general population. Not for a long time, just long enough for you to check them for a few days. If you find white mealy bugs, kill them by touching them with a cotton swab soaked in rubbing alcohol.
Spider mites love dry pots and cause light-colored dots on the leaves as well as white webs on the undersides of the leaves. The same alcohol swabs used for mealy bugs will also get rid of spider mites.
I use insecticidal soap sprays to get rid of any unwanted pests. Sometimes that’s the only way to control them. Ideally, Poinsettias should have at least a half-day of sun and night temperatures down in the low 60s. If your house gets that cold at night, fine. But that being said, I would suggest just keeping it in a sunny spot well out of drafts and away from registers.
Allow the soil to dry out somewhat between waterings and you should be good. Always remove the foil it’s wrapped in and set it in a saucer so you can be sure it never sets in water.
With the proper care, that plant can live right through summer. We had one several years back that was still going strong in August, having bloomed twice.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.