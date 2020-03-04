ROMNEY — The Romney Elementary School cafeteria was turned into a living wax museum for 3 days last week, a creative project that allowed students to pick an African American historical figure, research their life and present a prepared speech in their chosen character.
This was a project for the 5th grade social studies classes, but students of all ages made their way through the project setups, talking to each historical figure and learning a fact or 2.
Olivia Nichols was one of the students who participated in the living wax museum, dressing up as Vanessa Williams, the first African American Miss America. Olivia said that she participates in pageants, so she is “inspired” by Williams.
Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who helped get America to space and who died only last month on Feb. 24, was brought to life by Sarah Fagga.
“I’ve always loved stars and getting to space,” Fagga said. “She didn’t care about her race. And she’s won 19 awards.”
Ayden Wright chose to personify Guion Bluford, who also made strides in the space travel field as one of the first African American astronauts.
“The first time he landed from space was on my birthday,” Wright revealed.
Some of the students said that they thought that the research was the hardest part of their projects, while others, like Abby Davis, who acted as Fannie Lou Hamer, said that the memorization of her speech was one of her biggest obstacles. After reciting the speech several times, she said that she was more comfortable.
These 3 days last week allowed RES students to explore Black History Month in an engaging and creative way, and their projects shed some light both on prominent figures such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Barack and Michelle Obama, and on lesser-known ones such as Edgar Cunningham and Misty Copeland. o
