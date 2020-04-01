Upon hearing the announcement, I stepped away from my laptop, where I’ve been virtually satisfying my job requirements, and ventured to the grocery store.
My mission was simple: buy enough food to sustain our family for a few weeks, thus limiting our future trips. I knew many shelves would be bare.
Yet, given the circumstances, I resolved to do the best I could, with a sickeningly cheerful disposition. Those front-line workers at our grocery store were giving their best, and I was going to give them mine.
Just as I expected, the store was missing some items on my list. I adjusted. We’d eat red potatoes instead of white. Our daughter could learn to like microwave rice.
There was no sugar for my husband’s sweet tea. He’d have to make it a little less sweet or switch to water. I did, happily, score a loaf of bread, but didn’t take a second because others might need it.
All things considered, I filled my cart and was feeling good about my endeavors. Then, I rounded the corner into the last aisle. I grabbed some yogurt and attempted to gingerly sit it atop the massive food heap in my cart, like placing a piece on a teetering Jenga tower.
That’s when a fellow customer said to me, “I think you better stop. You have enough.”
I thought he was joking.
I laughingly replied, “I know right? My darn kids keep wanting to eat though.”
Turns out, he wasn’t joking.
Instead, he turned to the employee he’d been previously complaining to and said, “I drove 40 miles for store brand ice cream. You have none.”
She graciously repeated her apology. Then, he pointed at me and said, “It’s people like her that’s the problem.”
Wait. What? I wasn’t even buying store brand ice cream.
I gave a nervous chuckle and moved on. As I stood there staring into the case where the string cheese should’ve been, my resolve to stay sickeningly cheerful wavered.
That customer didn’t know our situation. I wasn’t hoarding anything. The only item I had more than 2 of was avocados.
What can I say? We love guacamole.
I was anticipating a family of 5 Savages being home together 24/7. I was ensuring we had enough food for a few weeks. It’s not an easy feat.
I live with a growing a teenage boy and his underweight, picky 10-year-old sister. Making snap decisions on what available foods I could buy was stressful enough.
I didn’t need a hateful stranger making assumptions about me. I wanted in my best mom voice to say, “You know what they say about people who assume things?”
I didn’t. I walked away. I remained sickeningly cheerful to the cashier, the customer 6 feet behind me, and the people I saw entering the store as I left.
We’re all stressed. We’re all doing the best we can. We’re all adjusting to what will likely be our new normal for at least a few more months.
This isn’t easy for any of us. When we make essential trips, the least we can do is give it our best.
