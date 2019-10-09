A dump truck overturned on the stretch of road between Arnold Stickley Road and the underpass. No one was seriously hurt and they did a fine job of cleaning it up; it just took time. If the crossings were open, everyone could have detoured around it and been on their way.
Last Sunday, Sept. 29, Randy, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz, Tad, and Stephanie Malcolm and son Zack of Springfield attended the Fall Festival at DelGrosso’s Park in Pennsylvania.
Activities at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School for October are: Oct. 11 Halloween Dance 5:30-6:30; Oct. 11-17 pizza and sub fundraiser; Oct. 14 no school for students; Oct. 15 pumpkin decorating, wear pink for breast cancer awareness; Oct 16 pumpkin race for 4th- and 5th-grades at Hampshire High School 9-2; Oct 17 pumpkin race rain date, fundraiser orders and money due; Oct. 18 3rd-grade trip to Romney, 4th-grade trip to Shanksville, Pa.; Oct. 21-25 Spirit Week; Oct. 24 hat day, school store 810, awards for pre-k-to-grade 2 at 1, grades 3-6 at 1:20; Oct 28 report card day; Oct 29 fundraiser delivery and pick up 2:45-5; Oct. 31 book fair 2:30-5:30; Nov. 1 school field trip to Brookdale Farm.
Birthday wishes to Jeff Swann on Oct. 17.
Randy Koontz and Jeff Platt were in the Altoona, Pa., area last Sunday visiting the train sites. o
