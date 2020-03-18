100 Years Ago — March 17, 1920
In presenting the Famous Frolics to the public, we promise one of the liveliest of the lively musical comedies, brimful of music, melody and wit, with elaborate stage settings and dazzling electrical effects. The Famous Frolics is a show of wonderful surprises, constructed along absolutely new and novel lines. Full of laughs and sparkling comedy. More fun than a circus. A wonderfully spectacular show with its chorus of whirling, dashing, dainty youth and beauty. A frolic of fun. - The Opera House
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Taylor have returned from Florida, where they spent a month or two. Mrs. John J. Cornwell is expected here today to spend a few days at her old home. Miss Bessie Fox, of Washington, is visiting her sister, Mrs. Carrie Harmison.
Approximately 24,000 motor vehicles intended for war purposes have been turned over to the Department of Agriculture by the War Department for distribution among the State Highway Commissioners for use in road building, allotments being based on the amount of Federal aid for roads to which the States receive.
50 Years Ago — March 18, 1970
Spring is the loveliest season of the year in W. Va.’s beautiful and historic Eastern Panhandle. Plan now to attend the 16th Annual House and Garden Tour, sponsored by the Shenandoah — Potomac Garden Council. A warm welcome awaits you, and a pleasant stay is assured by good motels and restaurants.
A low of 14 degrees on the 17th and a high of 49 degrees on the 12th have been recorded for the past week. Precipitation measured .54 inches.
Cheryl Haines, a junior at Hampshire High School, was selected here Monday as W. Va. winner of the 33rd annual National High School Oratorical Contest. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Odell Haines, of Points, will compete in the regional national contest at Rocky Mount, N.C., April 6.
40 Years Ago — March 19, 1980
Carolyn Snyder, director of Governor Rockefeller’s Regional Office, will be visiting Hampshire, Mineral and Hardy Counties on March 25 and 26. At the same time, Eloise Jack, coordinator of the Small Business Service Unit of the Governor’s Office of Economic and Community Development, will be available to discuss any problems dealing with small business or financial assistance for a small business.
Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Barnes, Augusta, announce the birth of a son, Leo Robert, March 11, 1:04 a.m., at Sacred Heart Hospital, Cumberland, Md. He weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz.
Gore School will be presenting Mr. James Getty of Gettysburg, Pa., one of the leading portrayers of Abraham Lincoln, on Wed., March 26. Mr. Getty, who bears a striking resemblance to Lincoln, tells of Lincoln’s boyhood, his days as a politician and lawyer, his years as President and concludes with the famous Gettysburg Address. The public is invited to attend.
30 Years Ago —March 21, 1990
According to city officials, the City of Romney is going broke soon if measures aren’t taken in the future to raise revenues. Mayor Cecil Gordon said early this week that although he does not oppose the users fee ordinance exactly, he does oppose some parts of it. When asked what he would like to see, Gordon said “I would propose a $4.00 a month users fee and a five percent per year city tax on wine and liquor gross sales. This is allowable by law.”
Some varieties of peaches reached full bloom over the weekend, almost a full month early, according to orchardist Garry Shanholtz of Shanholtz Orchards along Jersey Mnt. Rd. But Shanholtz said the early bloom caused by last week’s summerlike weather puts the peach crop in danger if heavy frost hits.
The 351st Ordnance Company USAR, located at the Industrial Park in Romney, has been assigned to Germershein Army Depot, West Germany, for annual training, according to Company Commander Larry Fuller.
20 Years Ago — March 22, 2000
The eighth annual RESA VIII Teen Institute Rally was held Saturday at the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Six counties, Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy, Pendleton, Grant and Berkeley, participated in the event. A total of 133 students from 13 schools, along with 18 youth staff members and 13 adult sponsors, were on hand for a full day of RESA VIII Teen Institute Workshops.
The Potomac Eagle excursion train can look back on the 1990’s as a decade of success. Ridership has been consistent, with each year exceeding the 20,000 mile mark.
Cleo Eaton and Helen Tucker of Pin Oak CEOS Club attended Mark Kistler’s Drawing in 3-D assembly at the Paw Paw school recently. Mark had two different sessions, teaching the 12 Renaissance Words in drawing. Kistler, who can be seen on PPS TV, is well known for teaching children to draw. He has two new books, “Mark Kistler’s Imagination Station” and “Drawing in 3-D With Mark Kistler,” which he gave to the school library.
10 Years Ago — March 16, 2010
Waters reached moderate flood stage levels over the weekend but officials say that, all-in-all, Hampshire County fared pretty well. Jerry Loudin, chief of operations for the Hampshire County E-911 Center, said Monday that rescue workers responded to at least three water-related rescues because of the high waters.
Coal was West Virginia’s top export in 2009 despite a 4.5 decline. The West Virginia Development Office says coal exports totaled $2.1 billion last year, down from a record $2.2 billion in 2008.
If elected, Joseph Moreland, Jr., would be the youngest-ever elected official in Hampshire County. Moreland is 19 and is currently running to represent the 50th District in the House of Representatives.
