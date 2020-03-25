The ice house was filled in the winter with a sled, pulled by two horses called Bill and Sam, that pulled chunks of ice cut out of North River. Those were cold times to what our mild temperatures are today.
I think of the telephone on the wall in the living room that had a crank to turn it on. There were only two of them in the neighborhood. Times were very different. One of the phones was at my grandparent’s home and the other was at neighbor James Oates, just over the ridge. Maybe that will bring memories back if you were living then or heard the older people talk of these days.
Spring weather and times are here. Some are planting their shrubbery and flowers. To get a head start, you must stay busy and I hope to see you soon.
