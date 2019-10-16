The Grassy Lick Community Center was the venue for the fall festivities that had a little bit for everyone. Outside there was a community yard sale and a bounce house for the kids, and inside the community center were more tables where festivalgoers could peruse crafts, candies, antiques and more.
One of the big draws to the festival was the food. Mike Iser and Gary Saville were among the people who filled their plates with chili, cornbread and more, enjoying music by Bear Hill Bluegrass to aid their digestion.
“It’s a great little community,” Iser said. “It’s humbling to know that such a small community can come together and raise money like this.”
Saville, who was one of the many people at the festival who entered the antique automobile contest, added, “It’s just fun getting together with everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.