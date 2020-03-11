KEYSER — VIP ticketholders can end up onstage for this month’s performances of “High School Musical” at Potomac State College.
The scenario goes like this: You are on a backstage tour at East High School, when word is received that the bus carrying half the actors and dancers in the musical has broken down.
With no dance team to perform the big finale, the show will be ruined. Who can quickly learn the choreography and save the show? This is a fun opportunity to prove that you have what it takes to perform on the big stage with a live band and light show.
With the purchase of a VIP ticket, participants will also meet cast members and top-tier production crew members, work with the show’s choreographer, Henry Newby, and receive priority seating prior to the house opening.
The VIP Interactive Experience is recommended for ages 5 and up and starts promptly at 6 p.m. for the evening shows and 1 p.m. for either of the matinees.
“High School Musical” will be performed in the Church-McKee Arts Center on March 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. Afternoon performances will be on March 22 and 29 at 2:30 p.m.
VIP tickets, along with general admission and front-center section tickets, are currently available for sale on Eventbrite at: https://go.wvu.edu/psc-hsm. For more information call the box office at 304-788-7400. For groups of 10 or more, contact Producer Brian Plitnik at 304-788-6969 or at brian.plitnik@mail.wvu.edu for group-rate discounted pricing.
Plitnik is a music professor at PSC. The show is directed by Mark Ashby, with music direction by Sean and Debi Beachy.
“High School Musical” is about two teenagers Troy Bolton, a popular high school athlete and Gabriella Montez, an academically gifted girl, who meet at a party while singing karaoke on New Year’s Eve. Troy soon discovers that Gabriella is a new student at his high school. They quickly develop a friendship, but not everyone is happy about that because it threatens the social order of the high school. As Troy and Gabriella try to direct their friends to a more open-minded way of thinking and acceptance, they encounter some challenges along the way.
