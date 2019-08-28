In the last two weeks I have lost 2 friends and patrons.
Sympathy to the family and friends of Shirley Ohler. Shirley passed away Aug. 12 at Western Maryland Health System. She was a former member of the Cottage Singers and had the most beautiful voice and would sing the solo parts. Shirley will be missed by her family and friends.
Sympathy is also extended to the family and friends of June “Midge” Steward, who passed away Aug. 16 at Hampshire Center in Romney. As long as Midge was able, she came early every Saturday morning to get her hair done, sometimes before I was ready, but she was always smiling and giggling. Midge will also be missed by all who knew her.
Recently Becky and Roger Whisner had a surprise visit from their niece, Marsha Lyles of Montana and Nephew Leon Montgomery of North Carolina.
Also Becky and her daughter, Michelle and husband Paul Kennell were in Pittsburgh to visit her granddaughter, Danielle Hershiser last weekend. Danielle is a culinary chef and manager.
Last Saturday evening, Gig and Gale Smith and Randy and Wanda Koontz visited with Cindy and Roy Miltenburger on Dan’s Run Road for their seasonal corn roast.
Jeff Platt and Randy Koontz were in the Altoona, Pa., area last Sunday visiting all the train sites.
Happy anniversary wishes to Gig and Gale Smith, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Sept. 9.
It seems like just yesterday it was Memorial Day weekend officially opening up summer and all its activities. Now it’s Labor Day coming up and all the things will be behind us until next year.
School is back in session so everyone needs to be more alert for school buses and children along the road and sidewalks. Everyone is planning that big end of summer celebration so I hope everyone has a restful, safe Labor Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.