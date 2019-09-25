September is National Better Breakfast Month
Making a healthy breakfast a priority for the whole family will get you on track for the rest of your day. Those who eat breakfast regularly are more likely to have a healthier overall diet.
Eating breakfast can help us make healthier choices throughout the day, increase our physical activity and prevent us from overindulging. We have all heard it: “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day;” this has a lot of truth.
By morning, our energy levels are low. Eating breakfast provides our bodies with the needed energy to start the day. It helps us stay alert, improve our ability to pay attention and can improve our moods.
School performance and breakfast
Research reveals that children that each breakfast each morning do better in the classroom, perform better on tests, have better concentration and alertness, have fewer behavior problems, miss fewer days of school, are more active, and are more creative.
Good Breakfast Tips
Save money by eating breakfast at home instead of a fast food restaurant.
Plan ahead so that you have food on hand and do not have to skip.
Try to include foods from at least three of the five food groups.
Limit unhealthy breakfast foods that are high in fat or sugar such as doughnuts, fried foods, pastries, or sugar coated cereals.
Choose breakfast foods with less fat and sugar such as pancakes, whole wheat toast, waffles with fruit, unsweetened whole grain cereals, and fat-free or low-fat milk
Good breakfast on the run items are hard boiled eggs, whole grain muffins, low-fat or fat-free yogurt, bagel with peanut butter and raisins, fresh fruit, make your own trail mix (cereals, nuts and dried fruit), a glass of milk, and a healthy breakfast shake.
Breakfast doesn’t have to be traditional. Untraditional breakfast options such as leftovers are fine too. The important thing to remember is just to eat breakfast.
If you are one of the many Americans that skip breakfast, start eating breakfast this month and make it a daily routine. It may take some additional planning on your part.
You will need to make a decision the night before so that you will save time in the morning. This may mean setting your alarm clock ten minutes earlier. You can do it, make breakfast a priority for yourself and your family members.
On the Go Scrambled Egg
1 large egg
1 Tbsp. milk or water
2 Tbsp. bell pepper, diced
1 Tbsp. cheddar cheese, shredded
Salt, pepper (to taste)
Spray a 12-ounce microwave-safe coffee mug with nonstick spray. Add egg and milk and lightly beat with a fork. Mix in bell pepper and cheese. Microwave on high for 50 seconds or until firm
Makes one serving.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Slow Cooker Honey Granola
4 c. old-fashioned oats, uncooked
6 Tbsp. honey
1/2 c. flax
1 c. bran cereal
1 c. raisins
1/4 c. canola oil
Pour all ingredients into a 6-quart slow cooker and mix well. Put the cover on a little bit askew and cook on low for about three hours, stirring occasionally. Let cool on parchment paper and store in an airtight container for 1 to 2 weeks. Makes 24 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
1-1/2 c. low-fat milk
1 pint low-fat vanilla yogurt
2 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced
1-1/4 c. sliced strawberries (frozen or fresh)
2 Tbsp. honey
12 to 14 ice cubes
In blender, combine milk, yogurt, banana, strawberries and honey. Add enough ice to measure 6 cups in blender. Process until smooth, scraping sides as necessary.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Oatmeal and Apple Muffins
1 c. quick-cooking oatmeal
1 c. buttermilk
1 egg, beaten
1/2 c. brown sugar
1/4 c. canola oil
1 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 c. apple, diced, not peeled (about 1 small apple)
Optional topping (1 Tbsp. sugar and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix oatmeal and buttermilk in a large bowl and allow to stand for 15 minutes. Add beaten egg, brown sugar and oil to the oatmeal mixture.
In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, soda, salt and cinnamon. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix just until combined (over-mixing may result in lower-quality muffins with peaked tops and tunnels).
Finally, gently stir in the apples. Spray muffin tins with nonstick spray (or use oil to grease them). Fill the muffin cups about two-thirds full of batter. Sprinkle the tops with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until lightly browned and a toothpick comes out clean.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Peachy Breakfast Bake
3 Tbsp. salted butter
3 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
2 Tbsp. white sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 whole eggs
2 egg whites
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1/4 cup whole wheat flour
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. white sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees with rack in middle position. Place butter in an 8-by-8 inch baking dish and place in oven on the center rack to melt.
Add peaches and brown sugar to melted butter in baking dish, stir to coat. Mix together the sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the top. Bake 15 minutes.
In a mixing bowl, beat eggs and egg whites with a whisk, add almond milk and vanilla. Whisk together. Add remaining dry ingredients and mix until blended. Remove peaches from oven, pour batter slowly and evenly over baked peaches. Return to oven and bake 20 minutes, until the center of the batter is firm, puffed up and browned.
Serve warm with whipped cream.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Pumpkin Pancakes
1 c. all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp. sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. milk
2 Tbsp. melted butter
1 egg
1/2 c. canned pumpkin*
1/2 c. plain or vanilla yogurt
Combine first 4 ingredients in one bowl. In another bowl, combine remaining ingredients, mixing well. Add wet ingredients to flour mixture. Batter may be lumpy.
Pour batter onto a greased griddle or skillet and cook until golden.
*Tip: If using canned pumpkin, freeze the rest in an air-tight plastic container for later use.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Breakfast Muffins
4 eggs, scrambled
1/2 lb. bacon, cooked until crisp
2 cups flour
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
vtsp. pepper
1 cup Cheddar cheese, grated, divided
3/4 cup milk
1/4 cup oil
1 egg
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a 12-cup muffin pan. Coarsely chop the scrambled eggs and bacon.
In medium-sized bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, mustard and pepper. Stir in 3/4 cup cheese, cooked eggs and bacon. Whisk together the milk, oil and raw egg.
Stir the liquids into the dry ingredients just until blended. Divide the batter evenly between the muffin cups. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Yield: 12 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
