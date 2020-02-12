Happy Valentine’s Day everyone. The sweetest day of the year. Hope everyone has a card, candy, flowers or something for their sweetie for this special day. If you haven’t, you may find yourself in the doghouse.
Last Monday, Randy Koontz and Gig Smith visited with Dusty and Helena Twigg in Petersburg.
Wanda Koontz joined her former classmates of the Class of 1968 from Oldtown High School at Oscar’s in Cumberland Md. last Thursday for dinner.
Fred “Ikie” Smith visited Gig Smith one afternoon last week.
Prayers and get well wishes to all here and surrounding communities for having the flu and other health issues.
Enjoy your Valentine’s Day.
