Thank you for your service to our great nation. I hear often from family members and friends, they make me feel proud. The best of health and life ahead. My niece, Scarlet Pazdersky and her family are busy making a life for themselves in the Gulf area after serving time in the military.
Sorry, I have had health problems but hope to do better from now on. I had a nice letter from Janice Ott of Paw Paw saying she enjoyed reading about the happenings in the community news section of the Hampshire Review and says “may God bless you everyday” and signs “love, Jan.” Thank you, you are counted as a good friend.
Other people I went to Capon Bridge High School with, like Peggy Sue LaFollette, a great person, and one of your sisters Dorothy Lee, was in my class at Capon Bridge High School and other family members, they were a great family.
Sorry to hear of the death of Sarah Cheshire. She lived with the family here when they all went to Central One Room School. It brought back a lot of memories.
Irene Keiter, a sister, now lives in Romney on Grafton Street. You may want to visit her. She will be glad to visit and talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.