JANUARY 11-12: The 1st snowstorm of 2019 dumped 5 to 10 inches on the county. 17: The State Rail Authority approved sale of the Potomac Eagle. 22: Hampshire Schools open after their 1st-ever 3-hour delay. 31: Troop 9076, the 1st all-girl Boy Scout troop in Hampshire County, organizes with 5 members.
FEBRUARY 4: Aaron Rule is named Hampshire High’s new football coach, replacing Darren Grace after 15 years. • Romney makes free parking permanent. 19: School employees walk out for a day to protest an education overhaul that was tied to 5-percent pay increases. 23: 195-pound senior Dustin Swisher wins his 2nd straight state wrestling championship undefeated. 26: The Trojan girls upset Spring Mills 48-47 to earn a berth in the state basketball tournament.
MARCH 1 One of the dogs that killed farm animals at HHS in September 2018 was put down after legal proceedings wound to an end. 20: Steve Sirbaugh decided not to seek another term as mayor of Capon Bridge, leaving no candidate for the office in the June election. 23: The Hampshire County Arts Council turned 25.
APRIL: 20: HHS senior John Hicks rewrites the West Virginia record books, heaving the discus 190 feet, 1 inch. 30: Verso announces that Luke Mill will close in June, ravaging the lumber and trucking business in Hampshire County.
MAY 17: John Hicks wins his 2nd straight state discus championship at the Class AAA meet. 18: The dollar-store wars in Slanesville end 21 months after they began with Family Dollar closing its store across the road from Dollar General.
JUNE 3: The campaign to resurface Rannells Field with artificial turf and ring it with a 6-lane rubberized track begins. 11: Capon Bridge begins adoption of a 1-percent sales tax to take effect in July 2020.
JULY 1: Hampshire County schools announce all elementary students will eat for free next year. 8: A joyride in a tractor with a 44-foot corn planter attached resulted in a felony warrant for a Mineral County man. 13: 2 Maryland men made a wrong turn as they fled police, ending up trapped on Fort Mill Ridge. 16: Hampshire County administrators discover a broken sewer line beneath Capon Bridge Middle School, closing the kitchen.
AUGUST 17: Chocolate House – think coffee house for kids – returned to Capon Bridge with open mic at the River House. 19: School opened with another drop in 1st-day attendance. 26: Koolwink operator Robert Lee pledges $30,000 to the turf campaign in honor of his high school coaches.
SEPTEMBER 1: Rescue groups took a half dozen kittens from a property that had more than 80 cats on it. 6: Off-duty deputy Jacob Crites pulled a driver from a burning truck after an early-morning accident.
OCTOBER 4: Threats against Hampshire High couldn’t disrupt Homecoming Week festivities. 11: Hampshire Memorial Hospital renovated its specialty clinic and launched plans to renovate the hospital. • The 4th-quarter beating of a Trojan freshman ended the game at Albert Gallatin early. 20: Little Capon Baptist Church celebrated its 125th birthday. 26: The County Commission voted to sue residents who don’t pay their ambulance bills.
NOVEMBER 4: Slanesville’s Fire and Rescue Squad votes to end rescue operations on Dec. 31 unless new funds and volunteers can be found. 9: The Trojan volleyball team won a berth in the state tournament for the 1st time in 19 years. 29: The Hampshire County Chamber of Commerce announces it will disband by year’s end.
DECEMBER 10: DiAnna Liller says she will step down as Hampshire High School principal by the end of the school year. 31: Romney Town Clerk Betty Colebank retires after 46 years.
