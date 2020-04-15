Ramps return with their pungent odor, powerful taste
Spring is here — and with it are the ramps.
Ramps appear early in the spring, often the first patch of green in the forest. They are in season for a few weeks, usually somewhere between late March and early May in West Virginia, and then they are gone.
Those stinky and garlicky but tasty Appalachian wild onions have been a staple of West Virginia diets in the early spring since before European settlers arrived — fresh greens rich in vitamins that offer a welcome change from winter diets.
While we can joke about the role of a ramp-eater’s pungent breath in keeping potential coronavirus carriers at a safe distance, modern researchers confirm ramps are actually good for you — even lowering cholesterol, though they can be tough on romantic relationships if your partner does not enjoy them as much as you do.
But where to find them this year? Roadside ramp vendors may be scarce, since the coronavirus restrictions hit just as ramp season was beginning.
You may have to do your own foraging.
The governor’s stay-at-home guidelines do allow state residents to leave their homes to go for walks, hike and “be in nature for exercise,” so long as people observe safety guidelines and avoid contact with others, staying at least 6 feet apart.
State and national parks have always been popular for hiking, as well as for foraging for ramps. Most parks in West Virginia remain open for day use, though restrooms and other facilities are closed.
The Monongahela National Forest issued guidelines this spring, allowing harvesting ramps for personal use only, with a limit of 2 gallons per person (or about enough to fill a plastic grocery bag).
Harvesting for commercial purposes is not allowed — overharvesting of ramps for sale to restaurants and other businesses threatens the plant’s survival in some areas.
Ramp harvesters in the Monongahela are asked to take ramps only from patches of 100 plants or more, and to limit harvesting to one plant in 5, using a small garden fork or hand trowel to avoid damaging neighboring plants.
Leaving the bulb in the ground just taking one leaf will let a plant continue to grow, for those willing to do without the bulb.
Be mindful in deciding what to take and cover the soil with leaves to keep invasive species from taking root afterwards, and you can hope to find a healthy patch of ramps in the same location again next year.
Ramps can be grown from bulbs or seeds, though they require damp soil, rich in organic matter, with shade from deciduous trees, and are said to be finicky under the best of conditions. Also, it takes 7 years for ramps to mature to the point where they can reproduce, so it will be a while from planting to harvest if cultivated ramps are to survive.
For people who do not grow or forage for ramps themselves (and for many who do) community ramps dinners and festivals, often fund-raisers for groups like Ruritan clubs or volunteer fire departments, offer another way to enjoy ramps — though not this year.
A ban on public gatherings has led to cancellation of ramps dinners all over the state — even “the granddaddy of all Appalachian ramps feeds,” Richwood’s Annual Feast of the Ramson, in what was to be its 82nd year.
Vicarious participation is still possible, for which “King of Stink: Appalachian Ramps Festivals,” a PBS special airing in 2005 and now available on YouTube, is recommended.
What remains for the homebound hungering for a taste of ramps?
If they’re that essential to your existence, make a trip to the Spring Valley Farm produce stand at Mountaintop. The Cooks are selling them there.
And though ramps do not last long once harvested, they can be dehydrated or pickled to preserve them. People who failed to think ahead and prepare them last year can find some ramps products available online.
Wild West Virginia Ramps, based in Greenbrier County, offers dehydrated ramps in the form of “ramp dust,” a powder described as so strong “one small sniff could knock a frail man to his knees.”
Like many other ramps-based products sold commercially, “ramp dust” is reported to be currently out of stock, and one can only hope a new supply will be forthcoming this year.
Ramp jams, jellies, salts and vinegars produced by a variety of companies, not all of them in West Virginia, can be found online. Internet instructions and recipes for making your own are plentiful as well.
Adding ramp salt or vinegar to food or eating ramp jam on toast may not measure up to the experience of enjoying fresh ramps in the springtime, but many of us may have to settle for it, just for now.
Next year, if enough foragers stay at home, ramps should be more plentiful than ever.
