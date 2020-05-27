Many families have had time to put in gardens and nurseries are doing more business than in previous years. More gardens are always a good thing. Whether you’re growing a garden for food or just flowers for sprucing up the yard,
I hope you’re enjoying your garden time outdoors. Taking care of the yard is not just cutting the grass. It can be a good family experience where everyone can pitch in and do different chores.
I know we talked about this before, but with the weather becoming warmer and more conducive to planting, let’s give the kids a spot in the garden and allow them to tend it on their own. Give children some direction but allow them to make decisions and even mistakes.
This should be fun, not a painful experience. Marigolds, petunias and geraniums are easy for them to handle and even young gardeners can grow them. Small plants are easier than seeds for beginners because they can see results immediately.
But some seeds are fun to watch popping up. Many places selling annual seeds have some especially for children. The important thing is to be sure to get easy to grow seeds so no one is disappointed. And some kids like to pick flowers for mom, so ask if that’s important when deciding what to plant. Clean containers from dried herbs and seasonings can be used to shake out the seeds when planting.
Sweet potato vines grow quickly and can cover an ugly wall or fence or even climb up some fishing line in front of the porch. Morning glories will do the job also and they’ll reseed and return next year.
Generic marigolds (Tagetes) will have seeds, but hybrid plants are bred to be sterile and have no viable seeds. This means you must buy new plants every year. What a racket.
New plants need to be watered well and consistently. That means the water should be allowed to sink in the ground, but not pool around the stem or it could rot. Staked tomatoes need to have any suckers pinched back.
You can plant a new batch of bush beans every few weeks and have beans all summer. If you have a compost pile, it could use a couple turns now. It’s not too early to begin pinching back your fall blooming mums for bushier fuller plants, but you need to stop by the end of June or the 4th of July at the latest or you’ll damage any emerging buds.
Since a lot of folks will be returning to work, it might be a good idea to decide who will continue to maintain the garden when that happens.
The younger children can water plants, pull weeds and even deadhead spent flowers if shown how to do it correctly. A nice big watering can or two will help them do the job.
I have heard no comments about it, but if meat processing plants are having employees coming down with the virus, what does that mean for our meat?
And with all the contaminated produce we’ve had, growing it yourself or buying from someone you can trust is even more important. As I have said many times before, we are fortunate to have local butchers such as Wayne’s in Fort Ashby, Hampshire Meats in Shanks and The Farmer’s Daughter in Capon Bridge where we can be certain we’re getting fresh local meat and Spring Valley farm markets in Romney and Winchester for fresh and all locally grown fruit and vegetables.
Sometimes it feels like we have no choices, but we can all choose to stay safe, grow it ourselves or buy it local.
Our vacationing houseplants are out full time now as are the hanging deck and porch baskets and window boxes. They should be safe, but we’re still watching the forecasts. They received full strength fertilizer when we put them out and are on a regular schedule now.
Your perennials should get fertilized now also. Don’t forget to mark the fertilizer dates on your calendar. It’s much easier to remember if you have it written down and do it at the same time for all your plants.
As a precaution, keep any wind protective gear for your plants where you can easily get it if you need it. Although the weather has had many surprises this year, in my opinion, the wind has been the worst.
Newly planted shrubs and young trees may still need some protection if we get those tornado strength winds. Some loose cloth around the framework of tomato cages may just provide enough for the tomatoes and small trees.
We have seen plants uprooted this year, so don’t take a chance. Also be ready to lightly cover bulbs in containers if we get cold night temperatures in the forecast. Even at this late date, I am not ruling anything out.
We have not seen a great influx of insects, but there is no doubt they’ll be here soon, so keep an eye out for them, especially on your plants.
We have seen a few tent caterpillars in our trees, but not as many as most years. They need removed and disposed of, but never in your compost pile. Larry usually burns them on the driveway.
The hummer is back and so are all the other seasonal birds. The children can be in charge of seeing that feeders are filled and taken in at night and there is clean water in the birdbath for them.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary. o
