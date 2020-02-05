THIS WEEK:
Feb. 5-11
Feb. 5
Infrastructure Committee 10 a.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m., CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7 p.m., USDA Service Center, Moorefield. Meeting agenda available 3 days before at the District office, 500 E. Main St., Romney.
Feb. 6
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
Attorney general mobile office 11 a.m.-noon, Paw Paw Senior Center, 783 Winchester St.
Drawing Club 6-8 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Bring your own supplies or borrow a pencil and paper onsite.
Feb. 7
Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
Beginning Knitting 1-3 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. $5. Nancy Juddy teaches 3 lessons, also Feb. 14 and 21. Bring 2 size 8 or 9 knitting needles and a skein of worsted weight yar.
First Friday after 5 jam 5:01-7 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Musicians of all ages and levels of experience are invited to join Jim Morris and friends. Anyone can stop in to listen. Snacks are available.
3-day vendor show 5-8 p.m., Capon Bridge Ruritan
Feb. 8
Valentine party 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Craft tables to make Valentine projects. Uke Club performs songs of love at noon. Light food and refreshments.
Old-time slow jam/fast jam 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Bring your instrument, your voice, or just yourself. All proficiency levels welcome. Slow-jam for all at 6, faster old-time jam follows around 7:30.
Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 p.m., Springfield Ruritan.
Music building blocks 1:30-3:30 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. $20. Learn music reading, writing, ear training and harmony from Tim Miller. Call 304-359-2008.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m., CB Library. Public welcome. For more info, call 304-496-1033
3-day vendor show 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Capon Bridge Ruritan
Feb. 9
Camera Club 2-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Leader: Rick McCleary.
3-day vendor show 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Capon Bridge Ruritan
Feb. 10
Romney Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
HC Democratic Club 7 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Speaker from Hampshire County Pathways on addiction recovery .
Ebenezer CEOS Club 11 a.m., For more info., call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Attorney general mobile office 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Senior Center, 280 School St., Romney
Feb. 11
County Commission 9 a.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall.
Central CEOS Club 11:30 a.m. . For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
Looking ahead
Feb. 12-18
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m. Wed., Feb. 12, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 13, at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 13, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Pin Oak CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 13. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 13, Ruritan clubhouse.
Troy and Paula Haag concert 6 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 13, River House, Capon Bridge. $8; free under 17. Midweek Melodies series.
Valentine’s Day steak dinner 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Paw Paw Legion Post 128. $15. New York strip steak, baked potato, salad, dessert, roll, coffee and tea.
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m. Fri., Feb. 14, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., Feb. 14, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Trivia night 7-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Grassi family hosts a game of art and entertainment trivia for teams of 2 to 5. Come as a group or join a table.
Poetry afternoon 2-4 p.m. Sun., Feb. 16, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. All ages welcome. Read, recite or listen.
PFLAG 6-8 p.m. Sun., Feb. 16, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., Feb. 17, Central Office, School St., Romney
HC Republican Party 7 p.m. Mon., Feb. 16, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta
American Legion Post 91 7:30 p.m. Mon., Feb. 17, Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney Mon., Feb. 17, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Mon., Feb.17, 56 Mutt Run, Delray
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Tues., Feb. 18, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Sunday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
