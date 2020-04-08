My friend recently shared a funny meme. It said, “Another reason I stopped planning so much is because if you would’ve asked me in January what I’d be doing in March, locked inside my house learning about the life of a polygamist, gun-toting, tiger breeder named Joe Exotic wouldn’t have been my answer.”
Like many others, binge watching the “Tiger King” on Netflix replaced many of our initial plans for this spring.
When I flipped our calendar to April this past week, I was reminded of just how many of our plans had changed. In addition to a typical month of orthodontist appointments, haircuts and work meetings, we’re also missing some big plans.
Our oldest daughter was going to take the ACT. She’ll now do that when the testing board deems it safe. My husband and I were registered to attend a statewide occupational therapy conference. We’ll now get continuing education through an online class.
Our son was slated for a field trip to the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh. Maybe we can visit that as a family sometime in the future.
We planned spending Easter on Virginia’s Eastern Shore with our family and visiting the beach during spring break. We’ll try to FaceTime our family on Easter and haven’t yet lost hope that we can visit the shore this summer.
At the end of the month, our oldest daughter was heading to Nashville with her DECA club. That event was canceled, but if she works hard maybe she can earn a trip to California next year.
Possibly the biggest plan that changed, was our plan to attend a wedding on April 25th. Dear friends of our family had invited us to celebrate their daughter’s marriage to the love of her life. For over a year, they had planned a marvelous weekend-long event to mark this special occasion.
Last month, they made the tough decision to scrap all of those plans and reschedule the wedding. I can only imagine how difficult those conversations must have been.
Yet, I understand, that as disappointed as we are that our plans have changed or fallen through, it pales in comparison to some of the changes in plans our friends and neighbors are experiencing. In fact, when I think of some of those around me, the changes in our plans seem rather insignificant.
Neighbors have lost their jobs and don’t know how they’ll afford necessities. Some are still working, without proper protective equipment, risking everything to provide an essential service.
I have friends that can’t visit sick parents in nursing homes. I know lots of kids who are struggling with these changes in ways many adults wouldn’t want to imagine.
For these people and so many more, this is beyond just an inconvenience of changing plans. It’s potentially life altering.
As we’re continually reminded, this situation is fluid. There’s no specific date as to when our plans will no longer need changing.
For some of us, that’ll be inconvenient and disappointing. For others, it could mean so much more. Let’s try to remember that.
