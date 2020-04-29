3 easy ways to save at the grocery store
• Plan ahead before venturing out to the store. Create a weekly menu, and make a list of ingredients you’ll need to make each recipe.
You can use sale circulars and flyers to create menus based on weekly sales. When making your list, be sure to check for ingredients that you already have in your kitchen.
Double-checking helps avoid the sinking feeling you get when you discover that you spent money on an item that you already had.
• Check the unit cost of similar items to ensure you’re getting the best deal. This is where the your phone calculator comes in handy. To find the unit cost, divide the total cost of the item by the number of units in the product (ounces, milliliters, grams, etc.).
• Use coupons with caution. Coupons are frequently offered for national brands instead of generic or store brands.
Even with the coupon, that national brand item may still be more expensive than the generic equivalent. Generic and store brands are usually comparable in quality and taste and tend to cost less.
Stocking the Pantry
In times of uncertainty, our thoughts often turn to our food supply and feeding our families healthfully while keeping budget in mind.
There are many things that we can do to make sure we have what we need on hand without having to buy a large quantities of food.
Don’t forget to consider your freezer space. Fresh meat and poultry can be purchased in bulk and frozen in smaller amounts to save money in the long run.
Frozen fruits and vegetables are often a great choice because they are usually picked and packed on the same day and retain their nutritional value and they last much longer than fresh.
Consider stocking up on a few items from each of the 4 food groups to make well-balanced meals.
Fruits and vegetables
Rinsing canned vegetables removes some of the sodium, but you can also buy lower-sodium varieties often at the same cost.
Try to purchase canned fruit in its own juice or water instead of canned in syrup because it’s lower in sugar. Canned tomatoes and tomato sauce can be used for a variety of dishes like soup, chili, pasta sauce and casseroles.
Proteins
Try to have some canned or dried beans, canned fish, nuts and nut butter in your pantry. Beans, lentils and other legumes can be especially low-cost and used in a variety of ways.
Grains
Grains are very shelf-stable and versatile. Rice, pasta, couscous and other grains can be used as side dishes, or to make many different other dishes such as soups, stews and casseroles.
Whole grain foods like oats can be eaten for breakfast, but don’t forget you can also to use them in muffins and cookies to boost nutrients and fiber.
Dairy
There are many varieties of shelf-stable fluid milk available, but people don’t often realize that fresh milk can be frozen for up to three months.
If you find some on sale and have a little extra freezer space, pick up an extra gallon or two. Solid cheese can also be grated and frozen, but once it’s thawed after freezing, the texture may change somewhat.
Garlic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus
- 1/2 lb. fresh asparagus
- ½ tsp. salt and black pepper
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 3 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and set aside. Rinse the asparagus and trim off woody end pieces. Spread out in a thin layer on top of the prepared cookie sheet.
Pour the Tbsp. of olive oil on the asparagus, evenly coating it. Then sprinkle with salt, pepper, garlic and Parmesan cheese. Use your hands to mix the asparagus with all of the ingredients, then lay out into an even layer again. Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.
Recipe Source: WVU Extension
Ham and Egg Frittata
- 1 Tbsp. margarine or vegetable oil
- 3 medium potatoes, thinly sliced or 2 1/2 cups frozen hash brown potatoes
- 1/2 cup onion, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped
- 1/2 cup green pepper, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped
- 1 cup cooked ham, diced
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup cheese, shredded
- Salt and pepper, to taste
In a 10-inch skillet, heat margarine or oil. Place half the potatoes, onions, green pepper, salt and pepper in skillet. Layer half the ham on top. Repeat. Cover and cook over low heat about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Pour eggs over potato mixture. Cook about 10 minutes or until the eggs are set and internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F when measured with a food thermometer. Top with cheese and heat until melted. Cut into wedges.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska Extension
Caprese Salad Kabobs
- 24 grape tomatoes
- 12 cherry-size fresh mozzarella cheese balls
- 24 fresh basil leaves
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar
On each of 12 appetizer skewers, alternately thread 2 tomatoes, 1 cheese ball and basil leaves. To serve, whisk together oil and vinegar; drizzle over kabobs.
Recipe Source: WVU Extension
Homemade Pizza Crust
- 1-1/4 cup whole wheat flour
- 1-1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2-3/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 3/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup pizza sauce
- 2 cups vegetables (sliced tomatoes, shredded carrots, sliced bell pepper, sliced onion)
- 5 ounces Mozzarella cheese, shredded
- Fresh basil leaves, gently rubbed under cold running water (optional)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet or pizza pan with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Add oil and water. Stir until it forms a ball. If dough is stiff add up to 1/4 cup more water. Knead dough on a floured surface for 3-4 minutes. Press/roll dough out on prepared pan.
Spoon pizza sauce on dough. Arrange desired toppings over sauce. Sprinkle on cheese. Bake for 15-25 minutes. If using basil leaves, sprinkle on pizza before serving.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska Extension
Beans and Greens Salad
- 1 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can green beans, drained and rinsed
- 1-2 tomatoes, diced
- 1-2 cucumbers, diced
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Black pepper, to taste
- Italian seasoning (optional)
Combine all ingredients and mix well. Squeeze juice of 1 lemon and add seasoning to taste. Cover and chill before serving.
Recipe Source: NC State Extension
Potato Salad
- 2 lbs. baby new potatoes, cut in half
- 4 large eggs, hard boiled
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. fresh dill, finely chopped
Dressing
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. low-fat sour cream
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Cook the potatoes in boiling water until fork tender. Drain potatoes and let them cool at room temperature for 10 minutes.
Hard boil eggs using your favorite method. Let them cool slightly, then peel and cut in eights.
Make the dressing by combining dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Combine potatoes, eggs, green onions and dill in a large mixing bowl. Add dressing and toss until well combined. Serve warm or chilled for up to 3 days.
Recipe Source: NC State Extension
Chicken and Fruit Salad
- 3 cups cooked chicken, chopped
- 1 20-oz. can pineapple chunks in 100% juice, drained
- 1 11-oz. can mandarin oranges in 100% juice, drained
- 3/4 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup halved seedless grapes
- 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 8 large lettuce leaves
In a large, bowl, mix gently chicken, pineapple chunks, oranges, celery, & grapes. In a separate bowl, mix low-fat mayonnaise and black pepper. Gently stir mayonnaise mixture into chicken mixture. Cover and chill in refrigerator. To serve, scoop 2/3 cup of chicken salad onto a lettuce leaf and enjoy.
Recipe Source: NC State Extension Service
Slow Cooker Swiss Steak
- 1-1/2 lbs. round steak
- 1 medium onion, sliced cut 3/4-inch thick
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1 small stalk celery, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
Cut round steak into serving pieces. Season flour with salt and pepper. Dredge meat in seasoned flour. Place onions in bottom of slow cooker; add meat. Top with carrots and celery and cover with tomato sauce. Cover and cook on Low 8 to 10 hours. (High 3 to 5 hours.)
Creamy Swiss Steak:
Place onions and meat in slow cooker as directed. Spread 1 10-ounce can cream of mushroom soup over meat. Cook as directed.
Recipe Source: Cornell University Extension
