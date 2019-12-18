100 Years Ago — Dec. 17, 1919
A U.S. Army recruiting officer is here, at the New Century Hotel, for the purpose of recruiting men for the army. He will be here until this evening, when he will go to Moorefield for the rest of the week.
Robert Marsh, a farmer of near Great Cacapon, Morgan County, died while under an anesthetic on the operating table at the City Hospital in Martinsburg on Saturday. He was being prepared for extraction of his teeth.
Gov. Cornwell has accepted the invitation of the New England Society in the City of New York to make an address before that society next Monday, which is Forefathers’ Day. He will be one of the three speakers.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 17, 1969
Dental Technician Third Class David M. Snyder of Romney, has been selected “Sailor of the Month” for November in Naval Reserve Surface Division 5-9 (M) according to Lt. Commander E. C. Miller, Commanding Officer.
The unofficial deer kill of 13,775 antlered bucks represents an increase in kill of 3,411 over the 1968 season according to deer specialist Jack Cromer of the Department of Natural Resources. This is another record kill for a 12-day bucks-only hunt in West Virginia.
Harold Kessel, District Conservationist for the Soil Conservation Service (SCS), U.S. Department of Agriculture, at Huntington, W. Va., will be promoted and transferred to Romney, effective Jan. 11, 1970.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 19, 1979
Antlerless deer hunters harvested an unofficial record of 9,813 deer in 14 counties during W. Va.’s 2-day 1979 antlerless season. This is an increase of 6,455 over the 1978 antlerless season. The buck harvest is 39,622.
Santa Claus will be passing out Christmas treats to youngsters at the Slanesville Fire Hall on Saturday, Dec. 22.
To spread some Christmas cheer a free movie entitled “Smokey,” about a horse, and starring Fess Parker, will be shown Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Alpine Theatre for children 12 years and under. The movie is sponsored by The Hampshire Jaycees and the Alpine Theater.
30 Years Ago — Dec 20, 1989
Unofficial W. Va. Department of Natural Resources statistics on the three day 1989 doe season show an increase of over 10,000 deer harvested over last year, but figures in District 11 are down from last year. Unofficially, 48,898 doe were harvested statewide as compared to 38,407 in 1988.
Thirty-three counties have shown that 20 percent or more of the homes tested have radon levels exceeding the EPA target limit. The Hampshire county Health Department located on the ground floor of the Courthouse Annex in Romney has plenty of free radon test kits available to the public.
Rachel Shepherd, a Hampshire High School senior, has been selected for admission to American University’s Honors Program, Class of 1994. Shepherd was recently notified of her selection by Thomas Rajala, American University’s Director of Admissions.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 15, 1999
Same day surgeries are not the only scheduled events becoming popular these days. W. Va.’s newest convenience also involves same day marriages.
Gov. Cecil Underwood has appointed two Hampshire County citizens to West Virginia boards or commissions. David Warner of Shanks has been appointed to the Board of Registration for foresters to a term ending in June 2004. Bill Stultz was appointed to the statewide Boundary Commission. Both appointments are effective immediately.
A state highway engineer says an agreement on the construction of a four-lane highway from Elkins to the Va. state line is still in the works.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 16, 2009
Under the direction of a corrections board and a grant of $130,000, a Day Report Center has opened on the second floor of the Cookman Building in Romney. The center will work as a community-based correctional program derived from the philosophy of community restorative justice, which seeks to provide a means by which the victim and the offender along with the community address the problem of crime.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau of Public Health recently announced recommendations for individual sport fish consumption in 2010. Sport fish are wild caught fish rather than purchased in a market. Bureau tests have concluded that contaminants such as mercury, dioxin, selenium and PCBs are in different bodies of water throughout the state.
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) officials say the number of bucks killed in Hampshire County is down significantly from last year’s take. According to Hoy Murphy, WVDNR public information officer, 1,577 bucks were harvested during the first two-weeks of buck firearm season in Hampshire County. Last year’s total was 2,153.
