I was making a quick trip to the store recently and my wife asked me to pick up a dozen eggs while I was out.
I didn’t know the store I was going to sold eggs, but she assured me they did so I added one dozen eggs to my list.
Before I left the store I took one last glance at my list and was reminded that if I wanted to eat breakfast I needed to pick up the last thing on my list – one dozen eggs.
I opened the case and read the outside of the carton and selected Grade A Large Eggs.
It was a couple mornings later that I got the carton of eggs out of the refrigerator and prepared to make some of my famous French toast, which incidentally is famous only to me.
I picked out a couple of eggs and quickly reread the front of the carton. I’m still to this day convinced that someone switched my Grade A large eggs with little bitty eggs which had to have come from a little bitty chicken.
I guess it’s all a matter of perspective and someone’s idea of what a large egg is, is different from my idea of what a large egg is.
Likewise my wife and I were watching “America’s Got Talent” recently and I’m convinced that talent is a matter of perspective.
I’m thinking we apparently have a different perspective on talent considering some of the acts the judges were putting through.
There was a time in my early years that most people had pretty much the same idea of what a Christian was, but that has changed greatly over the past few decades.
I used to be that a Christian was one who had given his or her life to serving Christ and doing one’s best to live by the truths of the Bible.
The basic truths of the Bible involved such things as honoring God as well as honoring one’s parents, honesty, forgiveness, treating our fellow man justly, abstinence before marriage, marriage being between one man and one woman, making church a priority just to name some of the basics.
But I’m finding that’s not the case in our society these days. What’s even worse is that it’s not even the case in our churches today.
Today it seems that Christianity has become an “anything goes” religion.
A poll conducted by Lifeway Research regarding those who believe premarital sex is permissive found that 49 percent say it’s OK and 16 percent aren’t sure.
To speak against homosexuality in today’s society could in some places be considered a hate crime.
I have spoken to denominational leaders and the report is that numerous pastors are leaving the ministry because they don’t know what Christianity is supposed to be about anymore.
There are no real apparent standards in many churches today. In an attempt to dim down the list of do’s and don’ts within the church over the years we have seemingly thrown out the baby with the bathwater.
Many pastors aren’t sure what they can preach anymore because to lay down a list of commandments, even from a biblical perspective, has a tendency to create animosity among many believers who don’t want to be told what they can and cannot do.
The devil is having a party today with the breakdown of standards and doctrines among Christians.
Many Christians don’t know what they believe anymore. Spiritual leaders don’t want to be the standard bearers any longer. They are afraid to say, “thus says the Lord,” even when it comes to the truths laid out in the Bible.
The comment today is, “it’s all a matter of interpretation” or a matter of perspective. “Who’s to say what is right and what is wrong?” has become the question of the day.
To try to live a righteous life now draws criticism from many Christians and non-Christians alike with accusations of such persons being self-righteous.
Even salvation through Christ has become an uncertainty among many Christians who have bought into the philosophy that, “as long as a person believes something” or “as long as one is a good person and doesn’t hurt anyone,” they will go to heaven.
Jesus said, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life and no one comes to the Father but by me.” (John 14)
All of the self-sacrifice that Jesus, the Son of God, made in giving His life for the redemption of mankind appears to be in question today.
I’m convinced that there still needs to be a standard today and there still needs to be pastors and preachers who are the standard bearers.
It’s not a matter of perspective today. It’s still a matter of Bible principles and as far as who sets the standards.
When it comes to answering that question, the fact is that God has already set the standard in His holy word.
And in the final end, we will be judged by His plumb line and He will still have the final authority.
