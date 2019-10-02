100 Years Ago — Oct. 1, 1919
President Wilson, acting under the orders of his physician, last Friday canceled his speaking appointments and started for Washington, where he arrived Sunday. His illness is a nervous breakdown, caused by overwork and the large number of speeches he made. Admiral Grayson, his physician, stated that the illness of the President is not serious but would become so if he did not have immediate rest.
Washington, Sept. 29: The state department today took jurisdiction in the matter of the German ships whose retention by the United States has caused British shipping interests deep concern. No protest has yet come from the British embassy because of our action, it was said at the state department this afternoon, but it is believed one may be expected at any time. The United States, however, will hold on to the ships, which are ten in number, until a fair disposition is made of them.
All American troops have been withdrawn from the Grand Duchy, which had been occupied since last December by units of the Third United States Army. The French recently placed on battalion of infantry in the Grand Duchy, 100 soldiers being stationed in Esch and 250 in the city of Luxembourg.
50 Years Ago — Oct. 1, 1969
School for the Blind to present concert at Forest Festival: A unique group of young musicians who share a common handicap but enjoy uncommon companionship through a genuine love of music will lend their talents to the coronation ceremony for the 33rd annual Mountain State Forest Festival, October 3.
The Hampshire High Band of Romney will travel to Elkins, W. Va., on Saturday, October 4, to march in the Grand Feature Parade of the 33rd annual Mountain State Forest Festival.
Residents of Hampshire County are pouring soft drinks down the hatch at a greater rate than ever. According to a breakdown of national and regional figures, sales of the bubble beverages broke all previous records in the past year. It is estimated from the reports that local people consumed soda pop at the rate of 343 eight-ounce bottles per person.
40 Years Ago — Oct. 3, 1979
The city council voted Wednesday of last week to appoint Levin B. Keister as mayor. At a special meeting held in the city office a motion was made by Larry S. Miller that Keister be appointed mayor since Mayor Raymond Michael Sr. had resigned as of Oct. 1.
The colorful annual display of changing tree colors is about to wind its rainbow of beauty through the scenic mountains of West Virginia, according to Asher W. Kelly, State Forester for the Department of Natural Resources.
In the entire history of West Virginia, only one woman has ever held statewide political office. She was Secretary of State Helen Holt who was appointed to the position but failed to be elected in her own right. This is one of the interesting facts illuminated in A WOMAN’S PLACE, a new 13-part series produced by WWVU-TV.
30 Years Ago — Oct. 4, 1989
Don Whitlatch, W. Va.’s most famous wildlife artist, will be appearing in Romney the weekend of October 14 and 15 to help raise funds for Hampshire High School’s show choir, Harmony.
West Virginians across the state are anticipated to turn out in full force to help their Hurricane-ravaged neighbors in the Carolinas and Virginia as well as fellow residents in Bluefield, according to state officials of the American Red Cross.
American Legion National Commander Miles S. Epling recently arrived at Hampshire Post 91 for a brief informal visit. Commander Epling and his entourage were en route to Legion posts in the Eastern Panhandle following his election and installation as National Commander at the annual convention in Baltimore in early September.
20 Years Ago — Sept. 29, 1999
Officials, members and guests of the Hampshire County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity dedicated their second home in Capon Bridge Saturday morning.
A countywide dog control law will go into effect beginning Oct. 1. A dog that lives in one of the residential subdivisions in the county no longer has free reign of the neighborhood.
Sheriff’s deputy David L. Shanholtz returned to work last Monday after being struck over a month ago by a vehicle while working at the county fair.
10 Years Ago — Sept. 30, 2009
Catherine Slemp, MD, acting West Virginia health officer and director, Center for Threat Preparedness, confirmed 2 cases of swine flu in two Hampshire High School students. The Hampshire County Board of Education is aware of the situation and has taken precautions and sent letters to parents.
Work crews with bulldozers and other construction equipment have moved on to the 49.53 acreage in Sunrise Summit where the new Hampshire Memorial Hospital will be built.
The names Eli and Misty Cook are synonymous with farmer’s markets. The Cooks own and operate Spring Valley Farm in Slanesville and are one of only 19 vendors who have been hand-selected to be part of an open-air Farmers Market that operates approximately 1,000 feet from the White House.
