At the Library: On Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. the Children’s Story Hour selection will be, “Fancy Nancy, There’s No Day Like a Snow Day” and the craft will be making a snowstorm in a jar as well as Valentine’s Day cards for veterans. On Feb. 12, the story hour will feature, “The Best Thing about Valentines” as well as a Valentine’s craft. The story hour for Feb. 19will include “Little Penguin and the Lollipop” and the craft will be handprint penguins.
On Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. the Library will host a painting class with artist Janet Hockman for children ages 2-12. Sugar cookie decorating will be demonstrated by Nancy Cutlip. Tasty Valentine treats are included. The cost for the class is $10 and registration is required.
The next Book Club meeting is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. The book club selection will be “Leaving Time” by Jodi Picoult. The book chosen for the March meeting will be “On Agate Hill” by Lee Smith.
The February raffle features a Valentine’s Day theme. Included in the basket is a handmade afghan, bottle of wine, wine glasses, Dove and Lindt Chocolates and cheese. Tickets are priced at $1 for one, $5 for six. Drop by the library for a peek at what’s included in the basket and to purchase your tickets. The winner will be drawn on Feb. 12.
The Library continues to request donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and Swiffer Sweeper Wet Mopping Refills. In addition, they will be collecting blankets, towels and bedsheets for the HC Animal Shelter and food for the Amazing Food Pantry throughout the year.
At The River House: Feb. 6, Drawing Club, 6-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 7, Open Mic Night, 6-9 p.m.; Feb. 8, Art for All, project will be making Valentine’s Day cards, 12-3 p.m., Slow Jam, for newer players, 6-7 p.m., The River House will be closing for a private event, 7-9 p.m.; Feb. 9, Camera Club, 2-4 p.m., Attendees are invited to bring 3 photos with a subject matter of “wonder” for discussion with the group. In addition, there will be a presentation on how to use the “Slack” photo-sharing site. Finally, the book discussion is on the agenda. Come out and hone your photo skills as well as meet with your friends for lively conversation and increased knowledge about taking better pictures; Feb. 10, Yoga in the Gallery with Shayna Hepner, $10, bring your own mat; Feb. 13, Midweek Melodies Concert with Troy and Paula Haag, 6-8 p.m., $8 a ticket/17 and under free. They will be playing selections from their first album, “The Century”; Feb. 14, The Supper Club Concert, 6-8 p.m.; $8/17 and under free, This is a Valentine’s Day inspired event featuring Marion Mitch and one that you won’t want to miss; Feb. 15, Art for All, The project will be making coffee filter snowflakes, 12-3 p.m.; Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.; Come out for an evening of fun hosted by the Grassi family; Feb. 16, Poetry in the Afternoon, 2:30-4:30 p.m., hosted by local poet John Berry with readings from some of his favorite poets as well as readings from the attendees; Feb. 17, Yoga in the Gallery with Shayna Hepner, 6-7 p.m., $10, bring your own mat; Feb. 20, Film Club, 6-9 pm, Screening starts at 6:30 pm. This is a free event but a donation of $5 is recommended. Complimentary popcorn is included.
American Legion will present a Valentine’s Dance on Feb. 15 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Music will be provided by Cross’n Styles with a $10 admission fee, $15 per couple. This event is open to the public but you must be 21 or older with a valid ID to attend. They are located at 484 Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge.
The spaghetti dinner held for Tess Carpenter was a huge success. The community really came out to support Tess and her family. From 3 p.m. when the doors opened, the line to get into the CB Fire Hall wound around inside the building as well as down the sidewalk to the parking lot. Thanks to all of you, a significant amount of money was raised to help this young woman with her medical expenses.
The Hampshire Recycles Meeting for Feb has been cancelled. The next meeting will be Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at the Capon Bridge Public Library. These meetings take place the 2nd Saturday of each month. A big thanks to everyone who contributed to help Robin obtain a more dependable vehicle for his recycling efforts.
The Free Community Dinner for February is scheduled for Feb. 20 at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School Cafeteria from 5-7 p.m.
Every Monday the Capon Bridge Community Center hosts the AA Meeting beginning at 8 p.m. and the Narcotics Anonymous Meeting on Wed. at 6:30 p.m.
Every Wednesday The Church of the Hanging Rock hosts a free dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by Worship Service at 7 p.m. They are located at 11800 Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50 west) in Augusta.
Month Long Observances for Feb. include Black History Month, National Youth Leadership Month and Library Lover’s Month. Special days this month include Feb. 11; Make Friend Day. Feb. 12; Lincoln’s Birthday. Feb. 20; Love Your Pet Day. Feb. 22; Washington’s Birthday and Feb. 26, Tell a Fairy Tale Day. Leap Day is celebrated on Feb. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.