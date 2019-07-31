This is a year of few late summer plants for us. In all my years of gardening, I have never had as much devastation as we have had this year.
There are 2 dozen tiger lilies with one or two flowers and totally bare stems, no daylilies at all and the reblooming iris is all eaten down to 2-inch leaves. The once tall forsythia all around the outer edge is now trimmed down to 2 feet or less and the quince (Chaenomeles),
Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus) and witch hazel (Hamamelis) have no leaves about 5 ft up the trunk. Aside from the green hellebores, a couple butterfly (Buddleia) bushes and tall grasses, there’s not much in the yard anymore. The naked ladies (Lycoris squamigera) are in a protected area, but as soon as they pop up, I will be watching them closely ’til they’re tall enough to cut (about ten minutes, they grow really fast). There isn’t even any goldenrod (Solidago) blooming anywhere around the house.
I can rant and rave as much as I want but it won’t do a bit of good, the deer have won, hands down, this summer. We are just hoping that at least the roots of all our plants have a good season and come back stronger next year.
I grew up in a family of hunters and venison has always been a favorite. This winter I hope to fill the freezer with it and needless to say, it will be extra delicious.
Hot sunny summer days and limited soil in hanging baskets (these we have!) means lots of watering and all that water can wash fertilizer nutrients right down and out of the soil quickly.
That doesn’t mean to not water, it just means to keep fertilizing regularly (and always after watering), especially during long bouts of high temperatures. Mixed at half strength this time of year has always worked well for me. Full strength is sometimes too much and plants can burn in hot weather.
And, if you used slow release fertilizer this spring, check your notes to see when it needs repeated. Having it run out or be added at the wrong time defeats it’s time-saving purpose, not to mention it’s benefit to the plants.
Speaking about watering, always add water a little at a time so it can all be absorbed. Watering this way takes a bit more time, but it’s almost a necessity for your hanging container plants.
Many times, the edges dry out and if you add a lot of water at one time, it rolls right down and out the dry bare sides. So, water sparingly in the middle and let it be absorbed out in the edges before you add more.
Out in the garden, this is not the time to be loosening soil or doing any cultivating around your plants, especially not near the roots. With so many hot days, loose soil will dry out quickly, causing the water to go right through, depriving the roots of any benefit from it.
There will be plenty of time later in the fall to do it. But it’s still good to water slowly so it doesn’t run off.
Recently I was asked what could be used in plants to keep them alive and well while on lengthy vacations. Of course, my first thoughts are always to find a friend who will come and water, but that’s not always an option.
Years ago, I tried using water retention beads, but they never seemed to have much of a long-term effect on my plants. They seemed like a good idea and maybe they weren’t being used properly. However, as with everything, there are definite pros and cons, and for short term use I think they would be worth using.
Be aware there are water retention beads and water absorbing crystals, so read the instructions before you buy them. There are several different brands, so look around until you find the one that suits your purpose. I realize it’s late for my readers, but it might be a good idea to try some now to see how they work if you’re planning a long vacation.
When you’re out deadheading or pulling weeds on these hot sunny days, don’t forget sunscreen, a hat and lots of water for hydration. And most importantly, every time you come in from the garden, you need to check carefully for ticks.
We have been picking them off all summer, but several weeks ago we found a red splotch on Larry’s leg. It wasn’t a bullseye, but it was enough that we went to the doctor and it was indeed Lyme Disease. He had also had a low-grade fever and nasty headache for a couple days which, unknown to us at the time, are also symptoms of LD.
A couple weeks of antibiotics and he was good. If you catch it early, it is 100% curable. I have always found LD to be scary and if you don’t get help, it can be very nasty. So be vigilant, always check for ticks and if you find anything suspicious, do not wait, get it taken care of quickly.
This is not something to put off having looked at by a professional. Better safe than sorry.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.