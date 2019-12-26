The Capon Bridge Public Library Tree Lighting Ceremony held on Dec. 6 was a huge success. So nice to have the community come together to celebrate this joyous season. The Library is an integral part of the community and hosts many other activities throughout the year, both for children and adults. Stop in and sign up for your library card if you have not already done so. They will be closed from Dec. 24to Dec. 26 for Christmas and will also be closed Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
On Jan. 8 at 11 a.m., The Children’s Story Hour will be “The Hat” and the project will be decorating our own hats.
The next Book Club meeting is scheduled for Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. The book they will be discussing will be “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles.
The library continues to request donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. In addition, they will be collecting blankets, towels and bed sheets for the HC Animal Shelter and food for the Amazing Grace Food Pantry throughout the year.
At the River House: Dec. 26, Closed for Season Finale Prep; Dec. 27, Season Finale Preview, 6-9 p.m., $5; Dec. 28, Season Finale, 6-9 p.m., $35; Dec. 29–Jan. 5, closed for winter break. Will reopen Jan. 9 at 11 a.m.
At the Winter Solstice Concert held at The River House on Dec. 21, the crowd was treated to Christmas Songs by The River House Community Chorus, performances by Andrew Renner, Steve Kaldes and the Little Too Serious Band. Quite a night of entertainment at the sold-out event that also included a sing along with Steve and Lauren Alexandria for their presentation of “I’m beautiful.”
The 7th Annual Christmas Festival of Lights continues until Jan. 1 at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, WV. Drive thru or get out of your car and enjoy the over 200 lighted displays close-up. You can also tune in on your car radio for a coordinated musical accompaniment. We thoroughly enjoyed our visit there this year and would encourage you to make time to see the beautiful lighted displays. This is a family-friendly free event and well worth the trip. A great holiday tradition that continues in Hampshire County.
The Amazing Grace Food Pantry benefit held at the CBVFD on Dec. 20 was well attended and very successful. A special thanks to everyone who helped with the preparation and/or turned out for this evening of fun and community support which included a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, auction provided by Sherrod Auction, music by Rain Crow and of course, great food.
American Legion Post 137, located on Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge, will be hosting Karaoke Night with Tony Sealock on Sat, Dec. 28 from 8 p.m.–12 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. On Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m.–1 a.m. they will be celebrating the New Year with a New Year’s Party. The Red Handed Band will be playing live. Light snacks and drink specials will be available. This event is open to the public. You must be 21 years or older to attend w/ID.
Dec. 28 is National Card Playing day. With so many choices from Old Maid to traditional card games like poker or fish, this is a great opportunity to visit with friends and loved ones to enjoy a good game of cards.
Dec. 30 is Bacon Day. The versatility of this favorite food makes it possible to enjoy it anytime of the day. Whether you eat it at breakfast, on a sandwich at lunch or simply as a snack, bacon adds a little salt to the palate.
Jan. 2 is the Board Meeting date for The Capon Bridge Ruritan. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Community Center. The National Convention is scheduled for Jan. 9-12 in Kingsport, TN.
Friday, Jan. 3 is the House Concert featuring Brendan and Dakota at the Cat and Fiddle, located at 152 Capon School Street in Capon Bridge. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the concert runs from 7-9:30 p.m. with an admission fee of $13.
Every Monday the Capon Bridge Community Center hosts the AA Meeting beginning at 8 p.m. and the Narcotics Anonymous Meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
