Personally, I love practical gifts and if they’re given for no particular reason, all the better. The holiday gift season is upon us and it’s time to get moving on the lists.
It doesn’t matter which holiday you do or do not celebrate, this is a time for family and families love gifts.
If you had a daughter or granddaughter go off to college, get her first place or get married, she needs her own tools in her very own toolbox. When I got my first apartment, one of my first purchases was a claw hammer, which I still have (we all have our priorities).
A toolbox and other items followed close behind. It doesn’t have to be huge, just one that will hold what’s needed. Some flowers and her name stenciled on it will prove invaluable as will a bottle of bright red nail polish. Make a distinguishing mark (such as an initial) on every one of the tools with that nail polish.
College dorms are open and make “borrowing” other folks’ things much too easy. And husbands have a way of commandeering your tools too. But, this way there is no doubt as to ownership.
A hammer is basic, a couple screwdrivers, an adjustable wrench, a pair of pliers and a box of nails in various sizes should do it to begin. Throw in some removable wall hooks for calendars and such.
Now, don’t think the boys are left out. If he doesn’t already have one, what are you waiting for? He should have had one in high school. And no, that is not sexist, just reality.
If your child has the use of a car, whether yours or theirs, it needs all the right stuff and now is the time to outfit it properly. Look in the auto parts area in the store for items to put in the road kit.
Reflector tape, a flashlight, extra gloves, a small shovel and some kitty litter are all good things, especially for a winter car kit. While a compass is an unusual addition, a first aid kit is a must in everybody’s car and it’s easy to customize your own.
But most important, in my mind, is a set of jumper cables. Yes, they’re not cheap, but neither is the truck from the garage that comes out to jump the battery. And don’t forget to mention slapping the hood before starting the car so any cats under it will get out.
Go out with the kids and gather some pinecones. As long as you allow them to dry out before you use them, they have many winter uses. To hang them indoors or out, tie a string around the cone and knot it, leaving a lot to loop on the tree.
Spread some peanut butter in and among the pinecone seeds, then roll them in birdseed and put them out on tree branches for the squirrels. Trust me, after you’ve been fooling with that peanut butter, you will be very glad you left that long string to hang it on the tree branch.
Even the youngest can spray a little glitter on some pinecones and hang them on the Christmas tree. Pinecones are good to use to start your fire instead of kindling. Fill a basket with very dry pinecones, add a bow and give as a gift to someone (we picked these “just for you, Dad” or “just for you, Grandpa”) with a fireplace.
If you’re really crafty, they make very nice wreaths that will last for years and you can decorate them for the different seasons if you like.
Even though there is a lot going on now, don’t overlook your houseplants. They should be watered with warm water and may need to be moved several times in and out of the sun and away from drafts in the house.
Newcomers are still finding their rightful place, so change their position ’til something works. I have seen plants barely hang on because they are in the wrong place. It’s not looking poor1y enough to be thrown out, but there’s no mistaking the drooping “woe is me” look.
Many tiimes a houseplant has lived its life where you want it rather than where it will grow best and it’s been watered on your schedule rather than theirs. Plus, there’s no doubt indoor conditions with regard to shade and sun are sometimes drastically different from those on the porch or deck.
Maybe that’s why it did so well in summer aoo faded when brought indoors for winter. Find a plant book or look online for the best conditions for specific plants. You might be surprised.
And don’t ever underestimate the value of a good plant book. They are good to have on hand when you need information whether you’re sitting on the porch looking for a picture of a particular plant oil or just looking for something new for your garden. That being said, always keep the plant tags, they are full of information.
Check your bulbs and tubers for soft spots or sprouts. Throw out the mushy ones and move the sprouters to a cooler darker area.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
