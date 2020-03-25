Also belated congratulations to David and Krista Hines on the birth of a little grandson in January, born to daughter, Lindsey and her husband, Lucas Shanholtz.
Also, the Hines family recently celebrated with son, Harley and his bride, Bethany Yurko, at a beautiful wedding ceremony in Romney — congratulations to the new couple, who will be making their home in Romney.
Matthew Padgett and friend of Middleburg, Va. were at the farm in Pot Lick Cove for a few days.
James and Monica Moore of Va. were also at their home here for a few days.
Recent callers with Ernie and Betty Racey were Amanda Twigg, Brian Manision, Gabe Simms, and Cindy Twigg.
Laurie Racey recently spent time babysitting with grandchildren, Regan and Vadya.
There have been deaths recently of many, formerly of our community. We send condolences to all these families: Bonnie (Heare) Loy, who was born and reared in Kirby, Janet (Wolfe) Saville who is survived by her sister Diana Hott of here, Marice Smallwood of Winchester who is survived by wife, Edna Pyles of here, Linda Bennett, the widow of David Bennett, and Wanda (Poland) Linaweaver formerly of Augusta and also Dr. Zinna Giron and former friend of Kirby A/G Church Mr. Paul Richards and Mr. Glenwood Johnson.
