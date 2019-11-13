Capon Bridge Library Children’s Story Hour is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. The book is “How to Babysit Your Grandmother” and the craft will be making Play-Doh.
The Nov. 20 Children’s Story Hour at 11 a.m. will be “Thanksgiving is for Giving Thanks” and the activity will be making Indian Corn.
The Nov. 27Children’s Story Hour at 11 a.m. will be, “The Night Before Thanksgiving”, and the craft will be a Thanksgiving craft. Snacks will be served. The library is looking for donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.
The raffle for November is for a Thanksgiving Basket. This drawing also includes a $25 gift card for Walmart. Tickets are now available for $1 each or 6 for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 23.
The book club will meet on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. and the book will be, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The library is also hosting a silent auction for the Fort Edwards Foundation through Nov 15. Come by to see all the goodies and bid soon.
At the River House: Nov. 14, Midweek Melodies Concert Series featuring Slow Creek, 6-8 p.m., $8 at the door, 17 and under free; Nov. 15, Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.; Nov. 16, Art for All, 12-3 p.m., project is making thankful trees, Chris Haddox Concert, 7-9 p.m.; Nov. 17, Poetry in the Afternoon, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The River House Community Chorus, 5-6 p.m.; Nov. 18, Yoga in the Gallery, 6-7 p.m., $10, bring your own mat; Nov. 21, Film Club, 6-9 p.m.; Nov. 22, Open Mic Night, 6-9 p.m.; Nov. 23, Variety Show, 7-9:30 p.m., $7 in advance, $10 at the door; Nov. 24, Herb Club, 1-2:30 p.m.; Nov. 25, Yoga in the Gallery, 6-7 p.m., $10, bring your own mat.
The Central United Methodist Church in Loom will host their Annual Pancake, Buckwheat and Sausage Supper on Nov. 16 from 4-7 p.m.
Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day. A good excuse to visit your favorite fast food restaurant and grab a burger with some fries.
Capon Bridge Ruritan will be holding a yard sale on Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. They will receive items for the yard sale on Nov. 15 from 3-6 p.m. sent to the Capon Bridge Community Column. Take your donations to the Ruritan Community Center.
American Legion will be hosting a Quarter Auction on Nov. 17 from 1-5 p.m. There will be various raffles and cash-n-carry items available throughout the event. On Nov. 24, there will an Offsite Fundraiser for the Auxiliary Fund. For more details and ticket information, contact www.tickettailor.com.
The old middle school in Capon Bridge will host a free Community Dinner on Nov. 21 from 5-7 p.m.
Nov. 22is Go for a Ride Day. Is there a road you have wanted to explore and just haven’t been able to find the time? Maybe bring the camera along for the ride and take a few pictures of the remaining fall foliage.
Alcohol Anonymous meets every Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Community Center and Narcotics Anonymous meets there at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Personal Property Estate Auction is at Sherwood Auction House every Sunday at 11 a.m.
