100 Years Ago — Nov. 12, 1919
A case of smallpox was reported at Russeldale Saturday — the victim being Mrs. Charlton. The house is quarantined. A number of cases have been reported from Ridgeley, across the river from Cumberland.
Sen. G. K. Kump returned yesterday from a business visit to Charleston. On his way home he stopped off to see his brother’s family in Elkins.
James H. Blue of Springfield, sold his farm on the South Branch last week to O. B. Callohan, of Warrenton, Va. The consideration was not made public. Possession will be given about April 1st. Sen. G. K. Kump prepared the contract of sale and will attend to the legal business attending the conveyance.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 12, 1969
Models from 8 eastern W. Va. counties composing District I will present a Wool Fashion Show to which the public is invited on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the W. Va. School for the Blind at 2 p.m. At this time two winners will be chosen to compete in the State Contest.
Milford Gibson, dairy and beef cattle farmer of Brandonville, Preston County, has been awarded one of the top agricultural honors given to Mountain State farmers. Gibson was named W. Va. Conservation Farmer for 1969 by members of the State’s Soil Conservation District Supervisors during their 29th annual meeting here Nov. 4-6. He was cited for conservation achievements on his 286-acre farm in the Monongahela Soil Conservation District.
In observance of the 50th Anniversary of National Children’s Book Week, the Romney Woman’s Club will be displaying at the Hampshire County Library children’s books published before 1930.
40 Years Ago — Nov. 14, 1979
Hampshire County’s state champion 4-H horticulture team, consisting of Marla and Paula Czernicki, Debbie Hott, and Elizabeth Smith, placed ninth among seventeen teams in the horticulture contest held during the National Junior Horticultural Association’s 45th annual convention at St. Louis, Missouri, Oct. 26-29.
William R. Failor, Superintendent of the C&O Canal National Historical Park, announced recently that work to repair the stone portals to the Paw Paw Tunnel was to begin Nov. 12. The contract was awarded to D. W. Miller Inc. of Huntingdon, Pa., in the amount of $340,000. The work is expected to be completed by September 1980.
The West Virginia University choir will visit Hampshire High School at 2:30 p.m., this Friday, Nov. 16, according to S. Porter Smith, Extension Agent. In addition to students attending the program, which will last about an hour, Mr. Donald Swiger, Hampshire High principal, urges interested adults to attend and hear this outstanding choir. He suggests that adults arrive by 2:15 to be sure they get seats.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 15, 1989
West Virginia farmers who plan to eliminate the use of toxic chemicals on their farms met recently to adopt standards for organically grown crops. A two-day meeting was held at Jackson’s Mill and was attended by 45 growers from around the state. These farmers are members of the newly organized Mountain State Organic Growers and Buyers Association. The primary goal of the association is to promote farming methods that yield chemical free food.
Lieutenant Commander James W. Arvin has retired after serving 28 years in the United States Navy. Commander Arvin started his career Aug. 16, 1961, in Martinsburg, completing Recruit Training at Great Lakes Illinois. He has received numerous decorations and awards.
Barbara Ornstein has been appointed Coordinator of Elementary Education/Reading in Hampshire County Schools. Mrs. Ornstein has been in the Hampshire County School System as a Chapter I reading specialist at Augusta Elementary and Diagnostician/Trainer for the county Chapter I program.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 10, 1999
The new Potomac Highlands Regional Jail is expected to be in business by early next year. Jail administrator Jerry Detrick said the jail should start processing inmates by late January or early February.
Monday, Nov. 15, marks the national celebration of America Recycles Day, and related events are being planned at West Virginia’s capitol for Monday, Nov. 15, by the Division of Natural Resources, in conjunction with the Solid Waste Management Board and the state America Recycles Day Committee. The celebration events at the Capitol will be held in the lower rotunda from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Displays will be set up and drawings on the state and national level will be available.
At the University of Georgia’s $2 million state-of-the-art dairy, some cows relax on waterbeds, chewing their cud serenely while awaiting the next stroll to the milking machines. Cows produce more milk when they’re content and comfortable, and Georgia’s heat and humidity often make them ornery. So researchers are trying everything to keep the animals happy.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 11, 2009
Seeing a bear in the wild is something many people never get to experience. But Hampshire County residents are becoming more and more accustomed to sightings of the big black creatures. “Bears are opportunists,” said Lt. Bill Persinger of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Romney office. “With the mast being in short supply, bears are taking every opportunity to find food wherever they can.” According to district wildlife biologist Rich Rogers, an increase in the bear population as well as an increase in the development in Hampshire County have both added to the increase in sightings.
Romney’s city operating budget continues to show signs that the financial crisis experienced earlier this year may be over, or at least things have progressed beyond the shortfalls that harried city officials. Again, for the second consecutive month, the city’s month-ending financial figures show a healthy general fund balance.
In an effort to increase awareness of the hazards of drinking and driving, members of the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Hampshire County, Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 15, 2 a.m. The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted along U.S. Route 50, near the Augusta Rescue Squad facility in Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.