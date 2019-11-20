In disbelief I asked, “You mean Fairfax County Schools made their employees work today?” She clarified that not only did she have to work but that our nephew had a regular day of school.
A little shocked, I pointed out, “It’s Veterans Day. It’s an important Federal Holiday.” Then, jokingly, I added, “The next thing you’re going to tell me is that you don’t get a full week off at Thanksgiving.” She laughed and responded, “You know we don’t.”
As much as I couldn’t believe that one of our nation’s largest school districts was business as usual on Veterans Day, my in-laws have found it peculiar that the majority, if not all, of West Virginia schools are closed for the entire week of Thanksgiving.
If we’re being honest, it’s partially in observance of Thanksgiving and partially because Monday marks the opening day of deer season. It’s a time-honored West Virginia school calendar tradition.
As a proud native of West Virginia, it wasn’t until I was an adult working in Virginia Beach City Public Schools that it occurred to me that not all our nation’s school districts take a full week off at Thanksgiving. Nor, did I ever consider that not every state places as much value on hunting season.
For me, growing up, there was no other way of life than to eat our family’s Thanksgiving dinner the weekend before Thanksgiving so that the holiday wouldn’t interfere with hunting. I thought nothing of being out of school for a whole week and centering the bulk of it around my dad’s hunting gang.
Each morning of my weeklong break, I’d be awakened before sunrise by the conversations of hunters clad in blaze orange and camo gathered around our breakfast table. As my mom served up fried oysters and squirrel gravy, my dad and his gang would meticulously plan out their day’s exploits.
We’d eagerly wait for them to return at lunchtime to hear about and see the fruits of their labor. I’d spend the evenings underfoot as they skinned, quartered, and processed the deer they were able to successfully bring home.
As much as Thanksgiving is turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie, for my family, and many others, it’s also fresh, fried venison tenderloin and deer bologna with yellow mustard on saltine crackers.
It’s reported that each year more than 350,000 hunters take to West Virginia's woods in search of wild game, directing millions of dollars toward our state’s economy.
Further, the economic benefit of hunting in West Virginia is especially valuable for our most rural areas. Thus, I suppose, in a way, it’s observed on our school calendars.
And, I, for one, am glad we live in a place that still sees the value in setting aside time to remind our children of the importance of honoring our country’s service members as well as the inherent traditions of their state.
