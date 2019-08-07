Members of the Hampshire Association of Retired School Employees and other interested folks met at Romney Elementary School on July 29 to learn more about Hampshire County’s one-room schools.
The trip was arranged by Bob Smith of Augusta and Dwain and Wilda Rinker of the Purgitsville area. The Rinkers acted as guides and shared much of the local history of their area.
The group really appreciated their taking the time to show us around and sharing their expertise of the schools in this part of Hampshire County.
By early morning the group arrived at Sycamore Dale on River Road near Romney. The house that contained the school is in good condition. We discovered that school was held in just one room of the house.
Brookside School was also in good repair and located near the Hampshire Park entrance.
We discovered an old, quaint church called Bethesda, which is now repurposed as a private summer residence.
Further up River Road we found the Rosedale school area near Stoney Run. Just a short distance away was the Woods School. Because the students traveled on foot to get their lessons, many of these structures were only a few miles apart. Riverside School was also in this part of the county, near the Trough Store.
Reversing our path, we turned on Fox’s Hollow Road where we found the location of Mechanicsburg School.
We also visited Union School, just off U.S. 50, west of Junction. We were able to walk the short distance up a hollow and observed the structure closely. It appeared to be in good shape.
We visited 2 more locations on Trinity Road — the Forest Hill School, which is being used as a hunting cabin, and also the Whiteman school, no longer standing. The spot is marked by some large rocks used as a foundation.
The sun was high in the sky and our stomachs were beginning to rumble. We ended up at the Burlington Café, where we enjoyed a good lunch and discussed what we had learned.
The folks on tour were Bruce and Candy Kibby, Beth Parsons, Lisa Hileman, Bonnie Wilcox. Carol Fultz, Joyce Oates, Brenda Hiett, Dwain and Wilda Rinker, Bob Smith, and Marvin Kirilo.
