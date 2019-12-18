I came, and you'll find Me in the stillness as I'm whispering your name.”
LOVE JESUS. God Bless You at Christmas and always.
Birthday wishes: Betty Sulser, Dec. 19; Suzanna Brannon, Dec. 20; Angie Smith, Dec. 21; Darla Sturgeons, Dec. 21; Sue Pownell, Dec. 24, Gary Edwards, Dec. 27; Buck Martin and Connor Martin Dec. 29 to finish out the year.
Anniversary wishes to Billy & Brandi Taylor, Dec. 18; Jared & Kelly Shaffer and Zack & Alexis Miller, Dec. 21; Danny & Darlene Combs, Dec 24; Mike & Gloria McKee, Dec. 29; Gary & Connie Edwards, Dec. 31 for 60 years.
Hampshire County Schools early dismissal on Dec 20 at 12:25 p.m. for Holiday break. Students will return back to school on Jan. 6, 2020.
Augusta Church Hope, put on a wonderful Program "Mystery" that we were able to attend on Friday evening. On Sunday morning we attended Capon Chapel Church program with several short skits and great singing, with a delicious lunch afterwards. They will be visiting the homeless on Sunday, Dec. 22 after services.
On Sunday evening attended Light House Assembly Church in Paw Paw to see "The Guardian Angels" that was on forgiveness. I love to see the Christmas lights and Programs. Family attended the Paw Paw parade and the school band was small, but sounded three times as big. Keep up the hard work.
The late Sam & Virginia Montgomery family will hold their Christmas dinner on Friday, Dec. 20 eating at 5:30 but you can come early. Doors will be open by 4.
Friday is Ugly Sweater Day; if you want, you may wear your ugly sweater. Santa is still on the mend; don’t think he will make it.
Sympathy goes out to Wallace Fishel and son Junior, David, and Joey on loss of loved one Wanda. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring.
Sympathy to Family of Russell Arnold who was welcomed in Heaven on Sunday. Prayers to wife Liz and children. Sympathy to a good neighbor and friend Harold Mike Lease, as he left this world to be with his wife Alice, sons Timmy and Danny. Mike drove the school bus in the 50 & 60. Liked by everyone.
Prayers for Joyce McDonald, Terri Santymire, Mary Stewart, Kenny Wolford, Robert Pownell, Patty Campbell (Surgery on Dec. 26) Dorothy Swisher, Donna Bohrer, Betty Jo Bohrer, Diane Perry and our daughter-in-law Vickie Malcolm, who fell and broke her Knee cap.
Please have a safe and Happy Holidays. Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com
