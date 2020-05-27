I’ve been writing this column for months now, and I feel like I’ve pretty much avoided what has always seemed to me like the elephant in the room: my height.
Let’s get it all out on the table now. For anyone that has met me in person, it’s probably the first thing you noticed: I’m about 6’3”. Yes, I used to play basketball. No, I don’t anymore. My athletic career peaked in high school.
Growing up, I was always the tallest in my class: taller than all of the girls, taller than all of the boys and honestly, probably taller than the teacher.
Yikes.
I’m 23 now and about the same height I was in 7th grade, and I feel like there’s an awful lot of height-related baggage that just follows me around. I can’t find clothes that fit, I get badgered constantly about my athletic background and I am the butt of all kinds of horrible height related jokes and pickup lines.
I mean really. How does someone even climb someone like a tree? How does that make ANY sense? Seriously?
Jokes aside, I used to base a lot of my worth on how guys viewed me, and guys in middle school and high school are mean. Being viewed as “Godzilla” in school did wonderful things to my psyche and self-worth.
Having such an unparalleled sense of humor, I was really, really good at making jokes about it. I tried to let it roll off my back, but stuff like that does stick with you. It gets sort of ingrained in you, and sometimes all of the baggage comes together to act as a nasty little voice in the back of your mind.
And for tall girls, it tells you to shrink.
Slouch. Don’t wear heels. Try to be inconspicuous. Don’t draw any more attention to yourself than you need to.
Fumbling my way through school and college, I developed a system that worked for me. I decided that if people were going to goggle at me anyway, I might as well go the whole 9 yards. I wore heels. I wore shoulder pads. I wore leather pants. I wore all kinds of crazy stuff as a sort of rebellion against how I felt society pushed tall girls to be.
While I would call myself “secure” and “comfortable” in my body now, insecurities are natural. You don’t get by looking different than everyone else without a little bit of trauma, but that’s okay.
I got to talk with Jessi Edwards last week (THE Miss U.S. Plus World), and she was telling me about her daughter, who is about my height. She’s 13 and she’s competing in pageants (and winning them, by the way), and she’s learning how to be comfortable in her own skin. I love that.
One of the biggest takeaways that I got from my conversation with Jessi was that representation is key. Whether it’s tall people, short people, fat people, thin people, special needs individuals, people of different races and ethnicities, whatever. Seeing yourself in the media is absolutely necessary.
Growing up, everyone I talked to equated being tall with playing basketball or being a model. Period. While I did play basketball, athletics didn’t act as a place where self-acceptance blossomed. I played, and when I graduated high school I was done.
I never felt pretty enough to be a model, either. I mean, I always thought frizzy hair, iffy-at-best skin, buck teeth and knocked knees do not a model make, right? So, when everyone you talk to seems to try to put you in 1 of 2 boxes (and you don’t feel like you fit into either), it gets in your head.
Jessi’s daughter Jayden is showing other tall girls that they can be pageant queens.
Yes, tall girls can play basketball or model. They can also win pageants. They can be journalists. They can be business owners. They can be designers. They can work for the government. They can be stay-at-home moms. Knowing that now, it’s something that should be communicated to all tall girls when they grow up, so they can start feeling early that they fit, no matter their size.
