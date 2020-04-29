Daisy Bell
Daisy, Daisy, give me your answer, true.
I'm half crazy, all for the love of you.
It won't be a stylish marriage,
I can't afford a carriage.
But you'll look sweet on the seat
Of a bicycle built for 2.
-Author unknown
As I set here today, Sunday, April 26, and I look outside at God's beautiful world, everything looks normal, but it is Sunday and the church doors are closed and you and I are not there. When I ride to town with my daughter for groceries (by the way, I stay in the car) it's a different world. Most everyone has a mask and gloves on. I am told that there aren't a lot of things on the grocery shelves. I tell my daughter to get what she can. It is so sad, but we are alive and this storm will pass. Stay home, stay safe and be strong.
I do not know what you are doing in your house, but I have been going through papers that I have saved for years and am putting in books, etc. for the future generation of my family. Gives me something to do, as I am not a stay at home person; I get cabin fever.
Happy birthday to anyone celebrating a birthday. Get well wishes to all that are sick. Happy anniversary to all those celebrating a wedding anniversary.
It is very hard to write during this chapter of our lives.
Until next time, may God bless all of you.
