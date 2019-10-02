The duo was in Sandstone filming another episode of the national TV show with country legend Moe Bandy.
Local fans can see them up close and in person as they perform live at the 46th Burlington Apple Harvest Festival at noon Sunday, Oct. 6.
Known for their ongoing support of U.S. armed forces, Maria and Danny have entertained troops on 11 overseas USO tours and have always included tributes to them in their shows.
Their performance at the Apple Harvest Festival will be no different as they honor and thank the military with several of their patriotic songs.
Maria and Danny will have copies of their new CD, “Heart to Heart,” along with all their other recordings at the festival.
During this past year, the couple savored the entire month of February in Florida as they performed shows across the state. They also made several trips to Louisiana, will return there in mid-October and then will travel to Nashville to film the Kevin Shorey TV show. o
