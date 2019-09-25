Three Churches School
The annual Three Churches Grade School reunion will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Club, starting at 10 a.m.
Lunch will begin at noon with meat and drinks being furnished. Please bring a dish or a dessert to pass.
Pictures to share would be appreciated.
Shockey family
The descendants of Bill and Nettie (Kesner) Shockey will hold their annual family reunion on Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Fellowship Hall at Tearcoat Church of the Brethren in Augusta.
Dinner starts at noon. Paper products and flatware will be provided. Bring a covered dish. Bingo will be played and a Chinese auction will be held.
Davy-Rinker family
The family of James E. Davy and Margaret Josephine Rinker-Davy will gather for its 2019 reunion on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Mill Creek Ruritan building in Purgitsville.
The gathering begins at noon. Bring a covered dish or drink for the meal. Prizes will be given and tickets sold for a homemade quilt raffle.
Omps family
The annual John W. and Tennie Omps family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Reynolds Store Fire Hall.
Please bring a covered dish to share. All family and friends are welcome.
If you have a reunion coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper. We’ll publish the item for the 2 weeks prior to the reunion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.