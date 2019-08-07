KEYSER — Highland Arts Unlimited will kick off its 47th season with a free concert by Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Bands at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Church-McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College.
People seeking membership in Highland Arts Unlimited will receive a $5 discount in their selected category up to and including the night of the performance on Aug. 22.
Steel drums became popular in this area when, in 1991, the “father of the modern steel drum,” Ellie Mannette was invited by West Virginia University to show interested students how to build and play steel pans.
Highland Arts programs are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, memberships and corporate contributions and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education with generous in-kind support from Potomac State College of WVU. o
