Don’t look at it as a miserable forced stay at home, make it something to look back on with a smile. We can all get through this.
Our hummingbird feeders are up and ready, hummers will be arriving any time now. Remember to not use any red dyes in the mix, only regular granulated sugar and water. A mix of 4 cups water to one cup sugar works well.
Potted plants on the porch, patio or deck should be chosen for harmony and to make a pleasant visual. Create groups with plant materials in sizes, shapes and colors that coordinate with one another, but aren’t necessarily the same.
If you’re not good at that (I certainly am not), use the same plant in different sizes or colors. A grouping in each of those outdoor areas can make it seem like a room, only outdoor. Unless you grow plants primarily for cutting, forget the flowers at first and check out the foliage. The flowers will bloom for a while, but the foliage is what you’re going to see most.
They may also be what you need to complete those potted arrangements on the porch. In other words, don’t just throw what you have left on the table on the porch, give it some thought.
Just because it has to stand up to some weather now and again, doesn’t mean outdoor furniture shouldn’t be comfortable. Scratchy, hard or cold is a thing of the past. There are any number of weather resistant cushions and wide comfortable chairs for the porch.
Tables for plants and glasses don’t have to be fancy. We have a small night table on our porch. It holds books and other things we need, but it’s unobtrusive, certainly not a focal point.
That being said, don’t try to turn your outdoor spaces into the living room. After all, you go outdoors to experience nature, right? Keep it simple, but creature comfort perfect.
It is always a temptation to buy a new plant that catches your eye at the nursery. Read the tag before you buy it and don’t be fooled into thinking that although you don’t really have the right place to plant it, you can just take really good care of it and it will be good.
If you put it in the wrong place, it will never do well and you’ll be constantly fighting to keep it alive. Finally it will come to the point where you either dig it out and discard it or you find another spot for it. There are too many wonderful plants to waste your time with one not suited to your garden.
Believe me, I know what I’m talking about. And remember the rule about onesies.
If you love it and have the right place for it, buy two. Single plants dotting the garden are not really attractive. And bigger is not better when you’re buying plants.
Smaller may not fill in the space immediately, but will sooner than you think and it’s roots will adjust to their home more easily.
When planting, consider the view from in the house. Place plants in strategic places so you can enjoy them from different windows. And don’t forget plants for winter and fall interest.
Ornamental grasses can stay year-round, attracting birds all winter. Small evergreen shrubs or even an ornamental tree are plantings that will last for many years.
Now, let’s talk about your house and curb appeal. Go out to the front of the house and take a look. I’m sure that you go by and never bother to really check out the front
. Cracked concrete on the sidewalk, peeling paint or a dented mailbox can detract from the pleasing look you want. Do you need new plants or an evergreen fence to call attention to a distinctive plant or shrub?
Maybe a small rock garden with some no fuss succulents would be attractive. Window boxes on the porch railing can add a lot of color with minimal work.
How about new house numbers, a new latch on the gate or a fresh coat of paint on the front door. You might even have the paint in the basement.
A short stone pathway would be attractive. The whole family can take a walk in the woods with a wagon (for the youngest to pull) and find a lot of flat stones that would make a beautiful walkway.
Rocks can even just surround a small garden. Bricks always make a nice walkway, but aren’t as much fun as the stones. This is the time to do those little chores. And trust me, when summer comes and you can go out and socialize, you’ll thank me because you’ll have your chores done.
It’s time to put perennials in the ground and hang the baskets on the porch and deck. After planting, mulch around them to retain the moisture and give some protection from a late frost.
I would wait another week to put in annuals. This weather is so erratic and there is no reason to lose anything. Planting vegetables is another story. Plant them, but be prepared to cover them if necessary. Get out those old yard sale sheets and have them handy.
