Considering all the contamination recalls last year, it’s time to decide which veggies you want to grow and what’s best bought at local farmer’s markets.
With all the variances in the weather during our growing season, many folks have decided it’s not worth all the money, time and energy to grow a garden if you’re just going to lose part or all of the crop. Sometimes you just have to be realistic as to how much you can lose and still have a worthwhile harvest.
Crop production aside, how much effort do you want to put out this year? As we get older, we all need to make some changes in the way we garden, whether with flowers or edibles. This may be your year to make some adjustments in your garden planting, work habits and scheduling.
Maybe a couple large pots with a few tomato plants and peppers by the back door where you have easy access to them, is more in line with your needs and bushels for canning are better purchased. Sometimes we have to face the facts and plant accordingly.
With all that in mind, it’s time to begin laying out your gardens. By the way, Valley View Greenhouse has already started seeds for you in their high tunnels and Eli Cook has plants growing in his at Spring Valley. Sometimes it may be in question, but spring really is going to come, folks.
Looking out at bare gardens can be good for considering new spring plantings. There are always sections that could use a plant, tree, shrub or garden ornament for winter interest.
Obviously, that waterfall can’t hang around in winter, but many ornaments will be fine as long as they’re not ceramic that can break in the freezing temperatures. Even evergreen lavender in a large container would be attractive.
Of course, there are also some easy-to-grow shrubs with colorful winter berries, such as firethorn (Pyracantha) and Holly (Ilex), but they’re more like hard workers than casual ornamentals. They provide havens for birds year-round with their evergreen foliage and both are unattractive to deer.
And not to be discouraging, but we have found both to be more painful than useful in our yard. Those pointy holly leaves on the ground can be lethal come fall cleanup and firethorns always live up to their name, so keep that in mind when planting. Well away from the house may be the best place for them.
Sometimes beauty comes with a price. That actually gives me an idea. The desolate power line may be just the place for a few holly bushes.
I have already talked about the beauty of bare trees in the forests and that goes for your yard also. I’ve always been partial to the birches (Betula) with their splitting white bark and although they can be difficult to grow in our area, Betula “Dura-Heat” and “City Slicker” are river birches bred to thrive in our area. They look best planted in small groups and will thrive in any soil, but prefer a sunny site.
Red-twig dogwood (Cornus sericea) has stunning red twigs radiating up to the sky and there are many hybrids to choose from, so it will be easy to find one that suits your situation. The white flowers are of no consequence, but those bright red limbs in winter are hard to beat.
Add some vivid green Kerria japonica branches and you have stunning highlights in your otherwise bleak winter garden. Kerria japonica “Pleniflora” produces lovely double yellow flowers in spring and does well in shade gardens, whereas the red twig prefers a sunny place. Give them well-drained soil and they will both provide you with low maintenance color for years.
One more benefit to planting any of these three winter wonders is they are not interesting to deer.
If you haven’t a garden journal, now’s the time to get one. I know it’s something I talk about every year, but you will be surprised how much you’ll look back on it next year.
The same goes for pictures. As we get older, our minds tend to forget more and more every year. With all the electronics we have, you can keep a garden record with pictures right on your phone.
For me, as it is with reading books, I like the feel of holding something in my hands as I look through pictures and garden notes. You may not have all that digital information at hand a few years down the road, so how will you show folks that splendid garden you had back then?
I am a proponent of taking garden pictures and developing them, just as you should be doing with your family photos.
