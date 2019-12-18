The holidays are filled with time-honored traditions that involve family, friends and, all-too-often, an overabundance of food.
While holiday planning is in full swing, it’s important to focus on balance to stay happy and healthy this holiday season, according to Gina Wood, family nutrition program specialist at the West Virginia University Extension Service.
“So many of us struggle through the holiday season,” Wood said. “Luckily, maintaining health isn’t about giving up all of your favorite foods and traditions—it’s just about making smart, mindful decisions, practicing moderation and staying active.”
Studies show that Americans on average gain one to two pounds each year during the holiday season. While it may not seem like much, Wood says the weight gain can add up quickly if measures aren’t taken to bounce back to a healthy routine.
Luckily, Wood said, staying balanced and maintaining health during the holidays is possible with a few small changes in lifestyle:
• Get up and move. Being active helps to jump-start metabolism around holiday meals to burn calories and keep stress levels low. Families can even start a new tradition of taking a group walk before or after a meal, making health a priority for family members of all ages.
• Give holiday recipes a makeover. It’s easier to maintain a more balanced diet during the holidays when recipes are made with the right ingredients. Whether it means using leaner meats or swapping a few ingredients in your favorite holiday desserts, making holiday meals healthier is a simple—and still delicious—way to cut back on calories.
• Keep holiday menus balanced. You don’t have to give up everything you enjoy eating to stay healthy. Where there’s an indulgent dessert, make sure to offer a fruit and veggie tray. Where there’s a hearty dip, include a lighter appetizer. Keep portions small and fill up on healthier alternatives before eating the higher calorie dishes.
• Don’t drink your calories. Looking forward to enjoying a higher calorie holiday meal? Cut calories elsewhere in your diet by staying away from soda, alcohol and sugary beverages. Water, or even low-fat milk, is recommended to keep you full and prevent reaching for higher calorie drinks.
Apple Cranberry Salad Toss
- 1 head of lettuce (about 10 cups)
- 2 medium sliced apples
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions
- 3/4 cup vinaigrette dressing
- Toss lettuce, apples, walnuts, cranberries, and onions in large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Serve immediately.
- Apple Turkey Salad
- 8 oz. cooked turkey, cubed
- 2 cups diced celery
- 2 cups Granny Smith apples, unpeeled, cored, diced
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 2 Tbsps. reduced-calorie mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsps. plain low-fat yogurt
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- Salt and pepper to taste
In a large bowl, combine turkey, celery, apples and raisins. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, yogurt, nutmeg and cinnamon. Fold into turkey mixture.. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Serve on crisp lettuce leaves and garnish with grated Cheddar cheese, if desired.
Roasted Winter Vegetables
- Vegetable oil cooking spray
- 1 small butternut squash, peeled, and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 large onion, cut into 1-inch wedges
- 1/2 pound carrots, peeled, cut into 2-inch long pieces (about 4 medium carrots)
- 1 sweet potato, peeled or unpeeled, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 potato, unpeeled, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 10 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
- 1 tsp. dried sage, crumbled
- 1 tsp. dried rosemary, crumbled
- 1 tsp. dried oregano, crumbled
- 1/4 cup olive or vegetable oil
- Juice from 1/2 fresh lemon or 1 Tbsp. bottled lemon juice (optional)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 425. Place very large metal roasting pan or cookie sheet in oven and heat for 15 minutes (or 2 large metal roasting pans – vegetables should be in a single layer).
Wash vegetables, especially those you intend to use with peels on. Cut into pieces. Place vegetables in a very large bowl, mix with oil, lemon juice and herbs. Remove pan(s) from oven. Spray pan(s) generously with vegetable oil cooking spray. Add vegetables in a single layer to pans.
Roast in oven until tender, stirring occasionally, about 45 minutes. Let roasted vegetables sit out of the oven for 10 minutes before serving. Season with black pepper and salt to taste.
Turkey Vegetable Quiche
- 1 pie crust, unbaked (9 inches)
- 1/2 cup onion, diced
- 1/2 cup mushrooms, sliced
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
- 1 1/2 cups precooked turkey breast, cubed
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup nonfat milk
- 1 tsp. dried seasoning (basil, garlic, or parsley)
- 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, or Swiss)
Preheat oven to 375. Prepare pie crust as directed on package. Heat a skillet to medium. Add onion, mushrooms and red pepper to the skillet. Sauté for 2–3 minutes. Add vegetables and turkey to pie crust.
Whisk together eggs, milk, seasoning, and black pepper in a bowl. Pour mixture into crust and top with shredded cheese. Bake for 35 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from oven. Let the quiche set up for about 5 minutes. Slice and serve.
Tip: Use leftover turkey from a holiday meal to make this quiche. Substitute 1/2 pound of cooked ground turkey for the cubed turkey breast. Substitute 1 can of mushrooms for the sliced mushrooms.
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole
- 3 Tbsp. oil
- 1 cup chopped onion (about 1 medium)
- 1 cup chopped carrots (about 2 small)
- 1 cup chopped celery (about 2 stalks)
- 3 cups low sodium chicken broth (see notes)
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 2 cups cooked chicken, bite sized
- 1 cup frozen peas
- Salt and pepper (try 1/4 to 1/2 tsp.)
- Dumplings
- 1 cup flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1⁄4 tsp. salt
- 1 egg
- 1⁄3 cup non-fat or 1% milk
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet) and saute onions, carrots and celery until soft. Add a small amount of unheated broth to the flour and stir until smooth.
Slowly mix in remaining broth and add to skillet. Stir over medium heat as the mixture thickens. Add the chicken, peas, salt and pepper. Heat on low while making dumplings.
Dumplings: Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together into a mixing bowl. Add the egg to the milk and beat until well blended. Stir into the flour until well combined.
Pour the chicken mixture into a lightly oiled or sprayed casserole dish. Drop dumpling dough by spoonsful onto chicken mixture. (makes about 8 dumplings) Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until the dumplings are golden brown.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Cranberry Oatmeal Balls
- 1 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1⁄3 cup almonds, chopped
- 1⁄3 cup reduced-fat peanut butter
- 1⁄4 cup honey
- 1⁄3 cup dried cranberries
In a medium bowl combine all ingredients until well mixed. Form oat mixture into 18 balls about 1 inch wide. Place balls on a cookie sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Notes: Honey is not recommended for children under 1 year old. To avoid sticky fingers, keep the oat balls cool until ready to eat.
Gingerbread Pancakes
- 1⁄2 cup whole wheat flour
- 1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1⁄2 tsp. salt
- 1⁄2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1 egg
- 2 Tbsp. molasses
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
Mix dry ingredients in a bowl. In another bowl, beat egg. Stir in molasses, oil and buttermilk. Pour milk mixture into dry ingredients; stir together lightly.
Lightly spray a large skillet or griddle with non-stick cooking spray or lightly wipe with oil. Heat skillet or griddle over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle. Cook until pancakes are puffed and dry around edges. Turn and cook other side until golden brown.
Top with applesauce, fresh fruit or yogurt.
Hot Apple Orange Cider
- 64 fluid ounces of 100-percent apple juice (8 cups)
- 32 fluid ounces water (4 cups)
- 2 oranges
- 12 whole cloves
- 2 allspice peppercorns
- 6 cinnamon sticks
In a 4-quart stock pot, add apple juice, water, oranges (cut in half) and all the spices. Bring to a boil and simmer for 2 hours. Serve hot and enjoy.
