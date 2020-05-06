Honoring A Day of Prayer in Hampshire County Upon the Occasion of National Day of Prayer.

Whereas, it is eminently fitting and proper that we in Hampshire County, observe a day when all in our community may acknowledge our many blessings and express gratitude to God for them while recognizing the need for strengthening of religious and moral values in our land; and

Whereas, the United States of America has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic & beset with a tidal wave of violence, both juvenile and adult, teenage pregnancies, dysfunctional families, and a host of problems which are tearing apart our societal fabrics; and

Whereas, it is no coincidence that these problems are occurring as values of faith are swept from the public square, replaced by postmodern moral relativism which rejects concepts such as right and wrong and personal responsibility; and

Whereas, such a philosophy is at odds with the heritage of Americans, who historically have shared a broad consensus of religiously-inspired transcendent values even while insisting on religious freedom; and

Whereas, the power of prayer, and the power of God through prayer, have been at the core of shared American experience throughout history;

Now Therefore, we, the Commissioners for Hampshire County, West Virginia, do hereby proclaim Thursday, May 7, 2020 as A Day of Prayer in Hampshire County.

(Signed)

Brian W. Eglinger

Robert Hott, President

David Parker

Commissioners for Hampshire County, West Virginia, April 28, 2020 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.