Honoring A Day of Prayer in Hampshire County Upon the Occasion of National Day of Prayer.
Whereas, it is eminently fitting and proper that we in Hampshire County, observe a day when all in our community may acknowledge our many blessings and express gratitude to God for them while recognizing the need for strengthening of religious and moral values in our land; and
Whereas, the United States of America has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic & beset with a tidal wave of violence, both juvenile and adult, teenage pregnancies, dysfunctional families, and a host of problems which are tearing apart our societal fabrics; and
Whereas, it is no coincidence that these problems are occurring as values of faith are swept from the public square, replaced by postmodern moral relativism which rejects concepts such as right and wrong and personal responsibility; and
Whereas, such a philosophy is at odds with the heritage of Americans, who historically have shared a broad consensus of religiously-inspired transcendent values even while insisting on religious freedom; and
Whereas, the power of prayer, and the power of God through prayer, have been at the core of shared American experience throughout history;
Now Therefore, we, the Commissioners for Hampshire County, West Virginia, do hereby proclaim Thursday, May 7, 2020 as A Day of Prayer in Hampshire County.
(Signed)
Brian W. Eglinger
Robert Hott, President
David Parker
Commissioners for Hampshire County, West Virginia, April 28, 2020
