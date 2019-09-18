Christmas House is coming

ROMNEY — The GFWC of Romney will be presenting the 2019 Christmas House on Nov. 1-3 at Romney Elementary School.
There will be crafters galore showing their handmade crafts for your Christmas shopping pleasure. There will also be vegetable soup, sandwiches, chili dogs, desserts and drinks to please your palates.
The GFWC of Romney will also have a food basket raffle, the 50/50 drawings, pecans for sale and other raffles. GFWC members always strive to make your visit to the Christmas House a memorable one.
If you are a hand-crafter who has not participated before and would like to be included, call either Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-7492. They will be happy to answer any questions you have and get an application to you.
The show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Bring your Christmas shopping list with you. You will be sure to find good food, wonderful gifts, beautiful decorating ideas, and lots of smiling faces to serve you.
