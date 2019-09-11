Take the right Direction, “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. Matthew 7:13 (NIV)
Birthday wishes to Linda Crouse Sept 10; Lorie Haslacker; Ronnie Moreland; Frankie Watson and cousin Marvin Sipes all on Sept 11, Leigha Masse, Sept 16; Glenn Stafford, Brian Bohrer, Alissa Charleton, Margaret Ginevan, Sept 17; my husband Ralph Malcolm and niece Mary Pownell on Sept 18; Janet Clark, Sept 19; Steve Swimley and Michael Paul McKee, Sept 20; Pastor Stephon Reed and Leigha Haslacker, Sept 21; Barbara Moreland, Sept 22; Annabella Kitzmiller and Pastor Danny Combs, Sept 23; Holden Shockey, Sept 24 and Paige Shockey, Sept 26.
Anniversary wishes to Robert and Lori Haslacker, Sept 11; Frank and Fern Watson, Sept 18; Brian and Donna Nestor, Sept 22; Alvin and Phyllis Barnes and Betty and Wilbert Galliger, Sept 24; Jerry and Kathy Loudin and Robert and Martha Barnes, Sept 25.
School happenings; Sept 16 PTO meeting at 5 p.m. Color Run that the students have to get sponsors. It is on Friday evening, Sept 20 starting at 6 p.m., call school for more information. Mark calendar a little ahead, Oct. 10, Watch Dog night. Clayton Thorn is leader more details next time
Late Anthony and Mary Jane Shanholtz Reunion was held Sunday, Sept 1 at the home place. 240 in attendance. This was the 90th year for the gathering There were 12 original children which have all went home to the Lord. Several generations. The children enjoyed games and a bounce house. Next year’s reunion will be Sept 6.
The late Mason and Elma Lambert Reunion was held for 3 days at the home place on Lambert Farm in Levels. Great to have all 8 children attend. Oldest Donald Lambert from Winchester; Frank and wife Linda from Augusta; Merl and wife Joannie from Romney; Keith and wife Elizabeth from Levels (just moved from Maryland) Roger and wife Jo from Romney ; Bob and wife Diane from Levels; Shirley Adams and sister Phyllis and husband John Gaydos from Erie, Pa.; 125 in attendance on Sunday. Auction for the children was held on Saturday and then Sunday for the adults. Hayrides both days and all kinds of games. The children enjoyed the Slip and Slide with no injuries. Clean up was on Monday. Everyone truly enjoyed the time together. They came from Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia. Next year will be the weekend of Sept 4,5, and 6th. Also, it will be the 25th reunion.
Sympathy to Darrel Hogbin family, the last of the immediate family. His sisters were Eloise Rannells, Ruby Crouse and Doris Helmick
Prayer concerns Kenny Wolford, Scottie Bohrer, Connie Didawick, Dallas Fowler, Angie Asbury, Russell Arnold, Bob Jefferies, and Dew Montgomery.
Any news. Call or email bundy1@frontier.com
