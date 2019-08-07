Junior 4-H’er Reagan Rowzee placed 2nd individually in the state; Levi Richman placed 6th and Nathan Sions placed 10th.
Junior team members were: Olivia Bohrer, Justin Frazer, Levi Richman, Reagan Rowzee and Nathan Sions.
4-H livestock judging is one of the largest youth judging competitions in the state, and is designed to give youth members the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of decision making and to recognize quality livestock. This year’s livestock judging contest consisted of 1 class each of market and breeding animals for sheep and hogs; 1 market steer class, 1 feeder steer class, 2 classes of heifers, 2 sets of oral reasons for senior; 1 set of oral reasons for juniors, questions to be answered by juniors and seniors, and 2 performance classes on beef.
The Hampshire County 4-H Program is very proud of these 4-H’ers for their dedication and hard work. A lot of time goes into attending judging practices and studying for this state educational event.
This year’s livestock judging team was coached by Mark Cooney. Special thanks to Mark for sharing his livestock knowledge and giving his time to our youth members. Special thanks to Leah Kidner for assisting team members.
Special thanks to the 4-H leaders and parents that supported and encouraged these members to participate in this life skill building opportunity. Special thanks as well as to the high school and the farms that allowed the kids to visit and practice judging.
4-H Youth Development uses experiential, research-based educational opportunities that help youths become competent, caring, confident, connected, and contributing citizens of character. To find out more about 4-H, please contact the WVU Extension Service at 822-5013. o
