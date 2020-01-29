With a retrospective eye, we look back over the course of United States history and consider such historical figures as Washington, Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., to be great because of the greatness of their legacy upon our land. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. looked forward to the time when people would be judged by the “content of their character” (and not the color of their skin). The “content of one’s character” — that’s where greatness begins and is to be found.
Jesus said, “If any among you wishes to be “great,” let him (or her) be the servant of all.” Matthew 20:26
Wow. Now that certainly is an “ego buster” and runs counter to what our culture values and considers greatness to be. In the words and life of Jesus, we catch a glimpse of the divine blueprint for greatness. God really did make us to be great.
I love the thoughts of Saint Teresa about this whole notion of what it means to be great: “It is not about doing great things with little love but doing little things with great love.” (Paraphrased). Now that is a greatness to which we all can aspire. Just think of the transformative effect it could have upon our families, communities, our nation and even our world. If that sounds like a “great” idea to you, then start right now with the people closest to you. Show them some small kindness; do something for them — with great love. Hollywood may not take notice, but Heaven will.
First published Jan. 22, 2015
