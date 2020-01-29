Everybody has the blues
Everybody knows the way that you feel today
Everybody has to feel some pain
Everyone’s gotta get caught out in the rain
Everybody’s got those days that they can’t explain.
Everybody gets to sit and cry
Everybody gets to wonder why
Everybody gets to watch the sky
Turn gray
Well now maybe you lost your job
And now maybe you’ve lost your girl
Maybe you feel like you’re losing your mind
Maybe it’s the end of the world.”
— James Taylor (“Everybody has the blues” from his “James Taylor Live” album)
Everybody has the blues for sure, but in addition to obvious precipitating factors such as adverse personal, health or financial events, there are a number of people who are more likely to get the blues during the late fall and winter months of the year.
When the mood disorder is severe enough to impair function or performance, it is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder.
As is usually the case with Healthy Hampshire, we have statistics. Depending on which study you review, it is estimated that about 0.5 to 10 percent of people in the United States have Seasonal Affective Disorder (appropriately abbreviated SAD).
There is actually a second variant of SAD that occurs in the spring and summer. Winter SAD is much more common and is associated with hypersomnia (excessive sleeping), increased appetite with weight gain and carbohydrate craving.
Summer SAD is associated with insomnia, loss of appetite and depression (not mania).
The entity was initially described in 1984, when a study of 29 patients, 27 of whom had established bipolar disorder, demonstrated variations in the degree of depression, with definite worsening in the winter.
The study also showed that exposing the subjects to artificial lighting during the winter improved the depressive symptoms in 11 of the subjects, with improvement occurring within 3 to 7 days. Also of interest is that the symptoms relapsed in 10 of the 11 subjects when the light treatment was withdrawn. A side observation was that many of the subjects who had traveled during the winter reported having improvement in their symptoms when they traveled south, with the symptoms remitting when the subjects returned north.
What is felt to be the mechanism for this disorder, which represents a subset of depression?
One hypothesis involves the retina. When light is shone on the retina, the neurologic signals that it produces not only travel to the visual cortex in the back of the brain to produce visual images, but neurologic signals travel to the hypothalamus, which subsequently sends signals to the pineal gland.
The pineal gland produces melatonin. Melatonin is a medication used to help people with insomnia sleep. So, the impulses from the retina that are produced by the light exposure likely inhibit the pineal, causing less melatonin to be produced, reducing the tendency to sleep.
The melatonin may have other effects in the brain that figure in the depressive symptoms. Of interest, when people with SAD are compared to people without the condition, it was observed that SAD people have more variation in melatonin production with increases in winter compared to summer.
Additionally, it has been observed that people who have severe visual impairment are more likely to have SAD than those with normal vision.
With regard to prognosis, people who are diagnosed with SAD are about 67 percent likely to have it during the winter after the initial diagnosis. There is also a 20-40-percent chance of having the symptoms persist over a 10-year period.
About 33 percent of individuals with SAD develop non-seasonal depression and between 14 to 18 percent of individuals will have a total remission of the condition.
How is SAD managed? One treatment is BLT. No, unfortunately, having a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich is not the treatment.
BLT stands for Bright Light Therapy. This involves exposure to bright light (10,000 lux*) for 30 to 90 minutes daily within an hour of getting out of bed for the day. Generally this is done for about 2 weeks (as mentioned above, the beneficial effect has been seen as quickly as 3 to 7 days later).
The light source used for this treatment is NOT a significant source of ultraviolet light. The treatment can be repeated if symptoms recur. Of interest, it has been observed that BLT normalizes the sensitivity of the retinal cells to light, which may partly explain why it helps.
Some studies have shown that bupropion, an antidepressant, has some efficacy as a preventative treatment when started in the fall. Other antidepressants (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, SSRI’s, such as paroxetine and citalopram) can be used alone, or in combination with light therapy, to treat the condition.
Other treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy have also been proposed as treatments.
*According to Wikipedia the lux (symbol: lx) is the SI derived unit of illuminance and luminous emittance, measuring luminous flux per unit area. (Yeah, I have no idea what that means either, but presumably it’s a standard unit of brightness)
The writer (who dislikes winter, sometimes gets the blues, but does not have SAD) is a member of the primary care provider team that treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Any opinions expressed and music lyrical selections are solely those of the author and not of the Hampshire Review, the Hampshire Memorial Hospital or its Multispecialty Clinic.
