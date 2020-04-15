Thelma Tenney Gladden of Bloomery passed away on April 8. She was a graduate of Capon Bridge High School and the wife of Dan Gladden, who died in 2011. Thelma was a hard worker and assisted Dan on the farm. She also worked at National Fruit and Zeropack in Winchester. She was a woman of strength and worked faithfully for Bethany Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member. Sympathy is extended to her extended family and friends.
Easter services in the area were plentiful in various ways in spite of the social distancing required at this time. The message of salvation continues to come through loud and clear. Just looking and appreciating the beauty springing forth makes you grateful to be alive. The redbud vista along the west side of Cooper Mountain is approaching the peak bloom time; I hope you have the opportunity to enjoy it. I never tire of seeing that glorious burst of color and anticipate it each spring.
Charlie King has been hospitalized but now has a telephone. You can cheer him up by calling 304-703-7457 to see how he is doing. He is doing battle with cancer and needs our love and support during this difficult time.
Don and Guelda Wolford have returned from Florida and we welcome them back home and wish them a Happy Easter.
A friend recently shared a sample and recipe for Fire Cider with me. This cider is said to restore and invigorate one's system, and additionally, many claim it has benefits that include boosting energy, warding off colds and flus, easing sinus congestion, lowering blood sugar, curbing cravings and aiding digestion. The recipe is as follows: 1/2 cup freshly grated, peeled ginger root, 1/2 cup freshly grated horseradish, 1 medium onion (chopped), 10 cloves garlic, peeled, chopped or crushed, 2 jalapeno peppers, chopped, 1 lemon, zest and juice, 2 tablespoons dried rosemary leaves, 1 tablespoon turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, organic apple cider vinegar and 1/4 cup raw honey or to taste.
Use a glass quart jar; add all ingredients in except honey; cinnamon and orange may also be added. Pour apple cider vinegar over ingredients in jar, fully covering them and filling jar. All ingredients must be covered to prevent spoilage. Use a plastic lid or line a metal lid with parchment paper. Shake jar to combine ingredients and store in a cool, dark place 4-6 weeks, shake jar every day. After 1 month, strain and pour into a clean jar. Add honey to liquid and mix well. Dosage: 1-2 tablespoons as needed. I added 1 tablespoon cinnamon and the zest and juice of 1 orange to my concoction. You can add rose hips or citrus fruits to customize your brew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.