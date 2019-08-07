Many years ago, I started a personal preaching plan for my Sunday messages that has now evolved into an annual plan of a summer-long sermon series.
I did that primarily for 2 reasons. With summer’s busyness, I knew each week where I was headed. Secondly, it was my hope that folks would not want to miss any of those continuing messages. Therefore, attendance would hold up through the summer (OK, so No. 2 didn’t work out so well).
My July newspaper article entitled, “The God-First Life” is this year’s summer sermon series. I have to say that it has been powerful for me. I can only hope and pray that it is not falling on deaf ears and that God is using it behind the scene.
In preparation of this week’s sermon, I was reminded of a conference that I attended years ago. At that time, God led me to write down “My Action Plan.” I believe this plan also applies to one’s personal life, as well as it does to ministry. Following are a few keys that I have found beneficial:
1. Desire and passion have to be put into action to build a great church for God. By great, I mean great in His eyes.
It is not necessarily the church with the greatest attendance numbers, but rather, a church that is reaching people and making a difference for the kingdom. That is what God sees as great.
2. It is sin to be good (settling) when God has called us to be great. The average Christian and many ministers just want to do enough to squeak by through the gates of glory.
But that is not what Jesus Christ has called us to be or to do. It certainly does not mean to reinterpret the scriptures or not to take a stand for kingdom principles.
3. If you want others to bleed, you’ve got to hemorrhage. In other words, lead by example…as pastors, as parents, as teachers; and on and on.
Don’t just tell your children they should go to church. Get off the couch and model it for them. I might be one of the few pastors [though I’m not sure] that actually mows the church lawn or shovels the snow.
Why? Because I don’t expect my folks to do anything that I am not willing to do myself.
4. Ask God to burden hearts to pray for pastors, church boards, law enforcement officers, our nation, our schools etc.
This may sound silly to you, but few are those who daily pray for their pastor on their own accord. It is biblical. I challenge you to read the book.
5. Dare to dream big and then ask big of our God. Through His spirit, presence and power, the sky is the limit to what He can do in our individual lives to build His kingdom in our homes, communities and our churches.
There are no boundaries and no limits to what God can do. In James Chapter 1 it says, “When you ask, believe, and do not doubt.”
6. Get enthused in your walk with God. Enthusiasm is contagious. At least that seems to be true in most places, except maybe the church.
Why is that? It seems in the church we want to do as little as possible and leave it up to the few who are willing. But folks, we are the body of Christ and we all have a part to play.
The church will never realize its full potential until we all do our part, according to God’s Word.
I challenge you to dream big and begin living The God-first life. You won’t regret it.
