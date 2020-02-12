This Valentine’s Day show your loved ones how much you care by serving them red on their dinner plates.
Red vegetables and fruits offer our body health promoting phytochemicals including anthocyanin and lycopene. These foods can help promote memory health, urinary tract health, a healthy heart, and lower our risk for developing some cancers.
Some possible red vegetables and fruits include cherries, cranberries, tomatoes, tomato sauce, salsa, strawberries, red cabbage, beets, red onions, watermelon, pomegranates, raspberries, red peppers, apples, blood oranges, red grapes and pink grapefruit.
Red food ideas for Valentine’s Day or any day of the year:
• Heart-shaped pizza – Shape your pizza dough into the shape of a heart, or use a heart shaped cookie cutter to make individual hearts. Spread pizza sauce and your favorite toppings.
• Fruit Pizza – Top with a variety of red berries
• Tossed salad with red vegetables such as cherry red tomatoes, red peppers, red cabbage or dried cranberries.
• Make a cranberry sauce to top a main dish of chicken breasts or pork loin.
• Raspberry or other berry smoothies
• Oatmeal topped with dried cherries or dried cranberries
• Red grapes and apple slices are great for that after school snack.
Strawberry Tarragon Chicken Salad
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. minced fresh tarragon or 1 tsp. dried tarragon
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 2-1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
- 2 cups quartered fresh strawberries
- 1 cup fresh shelled peas or frozen peas, thawed
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 2 Tbsp. chopped sweet onion
- Torn mixed salad greens
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
In a large bowl, whisk the first 5 ingredients until blended. Stir in the chicken, strawberries, peas, celery and onion. Serve over salad greens; sprinkle with pecans. Yield: 5 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Apple Pumpkin Muffins
- 2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ginger
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cups finely chopped red skinned apples
In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. In a small bowl, combine eggs, pumpkin and oil, then stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in apples.
Fill greased muffin cups 2/3-full. Bake at 350 for 30 to 35 minutes or until muffins test done. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan. Yield: 1-1/2 dozen.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Heart Shaped Berry Pizzas
- 1 can reduced fat crescent rolls
- 2 Tbsp. instant sugar-free vanilla pudding mix
- 1 cup fat-free vanilla yogurt
- 1/4 cup strawberries, diced
- 1/4 cup raspberries
- 1/4 cup blueberries
Preheat oven to 375. Unroll the crescent rolls onto your work surface. Cut 8 individual pizzas using a cookie cutter and place on a nonstick cookie sheet. Bake the crust for 10-12 minutes until golden and let crust cool completely.
Combine fat-free vanilla yogurt and instant sugar-free vanilla pudding mix; stir well. Dice strawberries. Spread yogurt mixture over the cooled crust. Arrange the fruit over the pizzas. Serve immediately.
Recipe Source: Texas A&M Extension Service
Roasted Beets with Cranberries
- 3-4 medium beets tops trimmed to 1 inch
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- Kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
- 1 Tbsp. seedless red raspberry preserves
- 1 tsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. cold butter, cut into pieces
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries, chopped
- 1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
- 1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans
Place the beets on a sheet of foil. Sprinkle with olive oil and salt and wrap up in foil. Place on a baking sheet and roast at 400 degrees for about 1 hour or until tender. Remove from foil and let cool enough to peel and chop into 1/2” dice. In a saucepan, combine orange juice, jam and vinegar. Cook over medium-low heat until jam is melted and sauce is slightly more viscous (don’t boil), 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and immediately add cold butter. Swirl the pan until the butter is melted.
Add the cranberries and thyme and stir. Add the beets and toss gently to coat. Add most of the pecans and pour into serving dish. Garnish with remaining nuts.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Strawberry Balsamic Chicken
- 3-4 Tbsp. olive oil
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded 3/8-inch thick
- 1/2 tsp. alt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/3 cup finely chopped almonds
- 1/4 cup green onion, minced
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1/2 cup roasted strawberries, mashed (see below)
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped
In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper and dredge in almonds. Place chicken in pan and cook 5-6 minutes on each side until no longer pink. Remove and keep warm. Reduce heat to medium and sauté green onions for 1 minute. Add chicken broth, strawberries, vinegar and rosemary. Simmer, uncovered until slightly thickened, about 3-5 minutes. Place chicken on serving dish and pour balsamic sauce over it. Roasted Strawberries: 1 pound fresh strawberries 2 Tbsp. sugar 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar Toss ingredients together and spread on rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper in a single layer.
Roast at 250 degrees for about 1 hour until berries are soft, dark and concentrated in color and flavor. Stir gently 3-4 times to baste berries with accumulating juices.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Cranberry Orange Scones
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. orange zest
- 1/2 cup butter, cold and cut into pieces
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 2 teaspoons orange juice
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 2 teaspoons milk
- 1 tsp. sugar, preferably coarse sugar
Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar and orange zest in a large bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender until mixture is crumbly, leaving some big lumps of butter.
Combine egg, buttermilk and orange juice. Add to flour mixture, stirring with a fork just until dry ingredients are moistened. Stir in cranberries and pecans.
Put dough on a lightly greased baking sheet and pat into an 8 inch circle. Cut into 8 wedges (do not separate). Brush with milk and sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. sugar. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden. Serve hot.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Tomato Salad with Pesto Dressing
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 7 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 4 slices crusty Italian bread, cut into 3/8-inch cubes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Garlic powder
- 1 clove garlic, peeled
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. pine nuts
- 1-1/2 cups fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
- 2 large ripe tomatoes, cut into 1/4” slices
- 2 balls fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4” slices
- 1/4 cup chopped Kalamata olives
To make croutons, combine melted butter and 1 Tbsp. of olive oil and toss with bread cubes. Place on a baking sheet in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Bake at 350 degrees until golden, stirring a couple of times, about 10 minutes or so. Allow to cool while making the pesto.
In the bowl of a small food processor or blender, process garlic and pine nuts until finely ground. Add basil leaves and process until chopped but still in pieces. With machine running, add remaining 6 Tbsp. olive oil in a stream and process until basil is finely chopped. Stir in parmesan cheese and add salt and pepper to taste.
Set aside. On serving plates, alternate tomato and cheese slices down middle of plates, overlapping each layer and sprinkling each layer with a little salt and pepper. Pour a line of pesto down the center and sprinkle with olives and croutons. Serve immediately.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Gnocchi with Roasted Garlic Tomato Sauce
Gnocchi
- 2 russet potatoes
- 1 egg
- Water
- 1-1/2 tsp. olive oil
- Salt
- 1-1/2 cups flour
Peel potatoes and cut into 1-inch slices. Place in large pot and cover with water. Add a couple of big pinches of salt. Bring to a boil and cook until fork tender. Remove from water with a slotted spoon to drain. Mash with a fork and allow to cool.
In another bowl, whisk egg and olive oil together with a fork. Add 2 cups of the mashed potato and mix well. Gradually add 1 cup of the flour to make a smooth dough that is just slightly sticky.
Turn out onto a lightly floured board. Knead for a few minutes, adding in enough of the remaining 1/2 cup of flour to keep it from sticking as you knead. Let the dough rest for 5-10 minutes. Divide dough in half and then divide each half into 4 pieces.
Roll each piece into a snake about 10 inches long and about ½ inch in diameter. Cut the snake into about 1/2-inch pieces, making little “pillows”. Place on a parchment lined sheet pan in a single layer. If refrigerating, cover with plastic wrap and store for up to 3 days. If freezing, place pan in freezer until gnocchi are frozen, about 25 minutes. Take off of pan and place in a plastic freezer bag. Store in freezer for up to 3 months.
To cook, bring salted water to a boil. Add gnocchi and boil for 6-8 minutes (they should be floating and not have any raw dough inside). Drain and serve immediately, topped with Roasted Garlic Tomato Sauce and sprinkled with grated Parmesan cheese.
Roasted Garlic Tomato Sauce
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 1/4 cup chopped poblano peppers
- 1/2 small yellow onion, minced
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans peeled diced tomatoes, drained reserving juice
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/4 cup dry red wine
- 8-10 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1/2 tsp. salt (or to taste)
Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in saucepan. Add peppers and onion and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, oregano and wine and simmer for 15 minutes. Cool slightly and place in a food processor. Pulse at first and then puree.
Heat remaining Tbsp. of olive oil in skillet and add garlic cloves, cooking until well browned on the outside and slightly tender. Place in the food processor with the tomato mixture and puree. Return to the saucepan and bring to a boil. Adjust consistency by simmering to thicken or by adding reserved juice, if necessary. Season with salt.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
